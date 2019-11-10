‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Reveals Bridesmaids In Upcoming Wedding To Randall Emmett

Lala already confirmed she’s marrying producer Randall Emmett next summer in Miami — his hometown — two years after he popped the question!

Lala Kent, 29, is spilling the tea on her upcoming wedding to film producer Randall Emmett, 48 — and just confirmed which lucky ladies are going to be in her wedding party! “I have Katie [Maloney], Stassi [Schroeder] and Brittany [Cartwright] — those are my little jams,” she spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 10. “I just gave you a spoil. Who would have thought!” While the foursome have long been close over the series run — even traveling to Paris together — Lala kept the Maid of Honor spot for one of her longest standing friends. “[My matron of honor] is my best friend from back home that I’ve literally known since I was in the womb,” she added. Lala was also a bridesmaid for Brittany when she married Jax Taylor in June!

Randall proposed to Lala in Sept. 2018 after three years of dating while on a romantic vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for her 28th birthday. The dad-of-two confirmed he asked Lala’s father for permission beforehand, and the pair set a summer 2020 date in Miami, Florida, which is Randall’s hometown. Out of desire for privacy, Lala notoriously deleted her engagement photo from Instagram — also opting not to have her wedding filmed for Vanderpump Rules. “It will not be filmed. There’s just some things where I don’t want it to be out there for criticism or judgment,” Lala continued. “That’s one thing I loved about my engagement because it was only for me and I remember it exactly how I want to remember it.”

Co-stars Katie and Tom Schwartz infamously aired their 2016 wedding back on season 5 for Vanderpump Rules — and while putting her wedding out for the world isn’t for Lala, she has no judgment towards her friends. “Katie — or anyone else who has gotten married on TV — I’m like, ‘you’re a strong b—h’ and I’m so happy [she] did that so now I can watch. Because I wasn’t able to be at Katie’s, I feel like I was there!” Lisa Vanderpump also officiated Katie and Tom’s wedding, but won’t be taking on that role for Lala and Randall. “Lisa won’t officiate, but you will this season what she will be a part of,” Lala teased.

With only months to go, the gorgeous blonde is slowly tackling the long list of tasks before she says ‘I do’ — including finding the perfect dress for her big day. “I have the dress, sort of,” she confirmed. “I tell everyone this, I’m the worst bride to be in the world. I’m thinking, ‘oh s–t we have 5 months left.’ We’ll pull it off and it’s going to be awesome.”