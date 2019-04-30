Lala Kent Sparks Split Rumors After Deleting Pics Of Fiancé Randall Emmett From Social Media

There are more consecutive selfies on Lala Kent’s Instagram feed now, as she did a clean-out of her photos with fiancé Randall Emmett. The Instagram makeover came after Randall’s money spat with 50 Cent.

Lala Kent, 29, did some spring cleaning in her Instagram feed, as all of her photos with fiancé Randall Emmett, 48, are now gone as of April 30 — save for one. The Vanderpump Rules star spared a photo of her and Randall adoringly staring into one another’s eyes at their engagement party, which was posted on Dec. 16, 2018. “I told him last night, if we get caught up in the celebration with our beautiful friends and family, just glance at me from across the room, and we will remember it’s just you and me. Last night was so full of love. Thank you to everyone who came to celebrate with us. You are so adored,” Lala captioned the memory.

The Sept. 2018 post that announced Lala’s engagement with the film producer, however, was deleted (or archived). Randall’s Instagram feed has not been treated to the same clean-out, as his profile picture is still of him and Lala. He recently shared a photo of the cosmetics CEO and her deceased dad on April 21.

Lala removed Randall’s face from her feed after he appeared to settle a money spat with rapper 50 Cent, 43, on April 29. 50 claimed that Randall, an executive producer on 50’s show Power, had a $1 million “debt” to him that was finally repaid. “Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson AKA Fofty [sic] has confirmed that the 1 million dollars debt owed has been paid in full,” 50’s spokesperson told HollywoodLife. Before the feud was settled, 50 and Lala engaged in a feud of their own after 50 jokingly called the small screen star a “hoe” after she revealed Randall bought her a Range Rover one day after having sex for the first time on Vanderpump Rules.

Fans are now wondering if Lala’s deleting/archiving spree reflects a doomed fate for her and Randall. “Figured they’d split but didn’t realize it was money by Monday single by Tuesday,” one fan tweeted.