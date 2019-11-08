Watch out, Deyjah Harris, because your father is watching. After T.I. admitted he monitors his teenager daughter’s hymen, Deyjah was almost caught getting down while parting with Lil Wayne’s little girl.

The Internet is still reeling from the news that that T.I. keeps tabs on Deyjah Harris’s hymen. Amid all the backlash, furor, and general “WTF” reactions, the rapper’s 18-year-old daughter headed down to Mexico for some fun. As Deyjah was hanging with some friends, including Reginae Carter, the 20-year-old daughter of Lil Wayne, 37, an impromptu dance session broke out. Reginae, like any other 20-year-old, decided to capture it on Instagram. As the dancing begins, Deyjah starts to move to the music – until she sees the camera filming her. “What is this?” she asks. When she realizes what’s going on, she steps out of the frame and allows her other friends to get their groove on. Busted!

The young girl’s private life suddenly became the Internet’s hot topic after T.I., 39, went on the Ladies Like Us podcast. During the show, the rapper admitted that he and Deyjah “have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.” T.I. also said that he makes sure that Deyjah checks off the box on her medical form that would allow her gyno to share her personal medical information with her doctor.

“So we’ll go and sit down, and the doctor will come and talk…” said T.I. on the podcast. “[Deyjah’s doctors] come and say, ‘Well, I just want you to know that there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding and just other forms of athletic physical activity.’ So I say, ‘Look doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously,’” T.I. said.

Whether or not T.I. is on top of 19-year-old Messiah Harris’s virginity is unknown. However, one thing is clear: Tip is wasting his time, according to Felice Gersh, M.D., award-winning OB/GYN and founder/director of the Integrative Medical Group of Irvine. “A gynecological exam cannot prove virginity,” the doctor EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “If the hymen is clearly torn in multiple sites, that does not prove that penetrative sex occurred, but it is consistent with that conclusion. The hymen can be torn in other ways than with penile penetration.”

After talking about his teenage daughter’s hymen – proving that 2019 is definitely the darkest timeline – Tip took the Harris family down to Mexico for some R&R. While he hasn’t posted anything to his Instagram since the drama broke out, his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, has shared scenes from the vacation. The trip also coincides with singer Monica and Toya Wright’s birthdays, and they both have shared photos and videos from the holiday. King Harris is also there, and so is Tiny’s daughter Zonnique.