Kylie Jenner Rocks Low-Cut Outfit & Films Herself Listening To Music In Bed After Drake Romance Rumors

Kylie Jenner may have been trying to get her rumored romance Drake’s attention when she posted clips of her listening to music in bed in a very sexy way.

Ooh la la! Kylie Jenner, 22, is no stranger to getting millions people to look at her which is exactly what she did when she shared a set of Instagram Stories of her in acting sexy in bed on Nov. 7. She played with her long locks and showed off her impressive manicure while lip syncing to Sabrina Claudio‘s sultry track “Truth Is”. Perhaps she was filming this while her daughter Stormi, 1, was sleeping as she captioned one of the Stories “waiting for my baby to wake up.” Things got even hotter when Kylie showed off her bodacious body in her final Instagram clip. She panned the camera down to reveal a skintight black ensemble with a ton of cleavage on display. This time around she got her groove thing on to Summer Walker‘s “Playing Games” before telling her followers “Sweet Dreams” in the following Story.

Was all of this sexiness designed for her “Hotline Bling” rumored beau? Some followers definitely think so! “Waiting for Drake hunni,” a fan wrote in the comments section of one of her fan page accounts that shared the smoking hot Instagram footage. Another fan jokingly thought Kylie was on her way to wake Stormi up with her viral rendition of “Rise and Shine.”

Hot new couple alert? Kylie and Drake have reportedly been hanging out romantically since his massive 33rd birthday bash on Oct. 23. She allegedly stayed close to him throughout the evening, where partygoers suggested that it appeared the pair had a “connection” — but weren’t “dancing together.”

Hold up, though. An HollywoodLIfe insider revealed EXCLUSIVELY that the beauty mogul isn’t ready for the next big steps just yet, saying “There’s definitely some flirtations going on between Kylie and Drake, but there’s no official title or commitment between them at this point.”

Someone who wasn’t too surprised about Drake and Kylie allegedly hooking up is Wendy Williams, 55. “Oh, who is shocked? This is an inevitable thing,” she said on her talk show Nov. 6. “Do I care? No. Will this last? I don’t know, but I felt as though I had to pass this along to you because that’s what I do.”