Soul Train Awards 2019 Performers Revealed: Boyz II Men, Wale, Jeremih & More

The 2019 Soul Train Awards are fast approaching, and HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY revealing the list of stars who are performing at this year’s show in Vegas!

HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal the first batch of stars performing at this year’s Soul Train Awards on Nov. 17. The following artists have been confirmed to take the stage at the event: Wale featuring Jeremih and Kelly Price, Queen Naija, K. Michelle, SIR, Boyz II Men, Luke James with RO James and BJ The Chicago Kid, Earthgang & Tiana Major9, Morris Day and the Time, Stokely of Mint Condition, Pink Sweat$ and Teamarrr. There will also be a ‘spellbinding melodic performance’ fom Anthony Hamilton, Cal Thomas, Erykah Badu, Keyshia Cole, Le’Andia Johnson and Robert Glasper.

Additionally, we can reveal that Babyface and Kirk Franklin will be presenting at the star-studded ceremony, with more names of presenters to come at a later date. The Soul Train Awards will take place on Sunday Nov. 17 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, and air live on BET. Chris Brown leads the way with the most nominations at the event — EIGHT in total! He’s followed by Drake, who has seven, and Beyonce and Lizzo, who each have six.

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis will Receive the Legends Award at the Soul Train Awards, while Yolanda Adams is being honored with the fifth annual Lady of Soul Award, as well. The show will be hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold for the second year in a row, and it will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET.

This is the 32nd annual Soul Train Awards ceremony. The award show began in 1987 and took place in Los Angeles for 20 years before re-locating to Atlanta for 2009-2011. Since 2012, the event has taken place in Las Vegas.