‘RHONJ’: Jackie Goldschneider Reveals Why Season 10’s Hair-Pulling Fight ‘Crossed A Line’

Jackie Goldschneider is cool with a lot that goes on while filming ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’… except one major moment that takes place during the show’s explosive 10th season.

Jackie Goldschneider, 43, has found herself in the middle of several intense battles after joining RHONJ last year. The infighting between the entire cast continues on the new season which premieres tonight, Nov. 6. No matter how crazy things get however, this Jersey girl is prepared. “I’m never scared,” Jackie revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “I think if my adrenaline got going, nobody could ever. I would never, I don’t think I’d ever hit somebody in my adult life, so I’m not scared, I mean, because unless you’re going to beat me up, which no one’s going to do, unless you can beat me up, you only have your words, and no one’s going to beat me at that.”

She does, however, have her own opinions about what went down when a cast member viciously pulled costar Margaret Joseph‘s hair. Their catfight was seen during the intense trailer that was released on Sept. 25. “There were times when, I mean, I’m sure you saw the hair pulls, where I thought that things crossed a line,” Jackie admitted. The mother-of-four also said that all the other incidents between the RHONJ ladies “stayed at a level” that didn’t reach that ugly point.

Margaret, 52, recently spoke about the scary incident which she said left her injured. “I mean I’ve got whiplash, I’m going to leave it at that,” she EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife on Nov. 4. “I definitely got a whiplash from it. No bleeding, thank God. But definitely a whiplash.”

She’s stayed mum, however, on who is to blame for the nasty moment. “We all know all our friend group, so I’m sure you guys could assume who it is, though I’m not going to say,” she admitted.

Hair pulling on RHONJ is nothing new! Former cast member Jacqueline Laurita‘s daughter Ashley Holmes, 28, got her hands on Danielle Staub‘s locks during season 2 in 2010 while the ladies were outside a fashion event. The mother-of-two then took Ashley to court, where she was found guilty of simple assault.