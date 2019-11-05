Lindsay Lohan Stuns In Feathered Mini Dress While Attending Melbourne Cup — See Pics

Lindsay Lohan looked stunning when she wore a white feathered & bedazzled mini dress at the Melbourne Cup in Australia on November 3.

Lindsay Lohan, 33, attended the Lexus Melbourne Cup Carnival at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia on November 3, when she looked fabulous in a sleeveless ivory bedazzled mini dress completely covered in feathers. The spaghetti strap frock featured a tight bodice with a lowcut square neckline that revealed ample cleavage, while the skirt of the dress was pleated and flowed out into a ruffled mini skirt with pretty feathered details. She accessorized the sparkly dress with a pair of strappy bedazzled star sandals and a matching crystal headpiece with little stars all over it.

Lindsay was joined by her younger sister, Aliana Lohan, 25, who also opted for a glamorous look. Ali rocked a yellow and gold long-sleeve skintight mini dress which was completely covered in crystals and beading. The mock neck frock highlighted her petite frame, as she accessorized with black strappy heels and a jewel-encrusted headband. The sisters looked super stylish in their bedazzled outfits.

Lindsay has been absolutely slaying her style lately and just recently, on October 23, she was out in New York City when she showed off her slim figure in a skintight, bright bubblegum pink pantsuit, accessorizing with a pair of black and silver Valentino Rockstud Pumps. Suits have quickly become a popular trend, as have feathers. Not only are feathers and suits some of the hottest trends for fall, but pink is also a huge trend that celebrities have been embracing this season.

Aside from Lindsay, other celebs rocking the pink trend for fall include Selena Gomez, 27, and Bella Hadid, 22. Selena just tried out the look at SiriusXM Hollywood Studios on Oct. 25, when she wore a skintight pink Jacquemus La Robe Jacques Striped Knit Maxi Dress with buttons down the entire front, paired with cream Cult Gaia Kaia Heels. Meanwhile, Bella was in Paris on Sept. 30, in a bubblegum pink Vivienne Westwood Spring 2020 button-down shirt, half-tucked into the front of her jeans, with a matching pink blazer on top.