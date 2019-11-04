Kaia Gerber, 18, Smolders In Sexy Bikini Photo In The Pool — See Pic

The weather may be getting colder, but Kaia Gerber is still sizzling! The supermodel took to her Instagram to share a new bikini pic and looked fresh faced and gorgeous.

Kaia Gerber, 18, is not fazed by the cooling temperatures. The model shared a new post on her Instagram on Nov. 3, featuring Kaia in a blue and pink string bikini. Kaia was soaking up the sun while sitting on the edge of the pool, featuring a large body of water behind her. “mornings on film by @tommy.dorfman” the 18-year-old captioned the post. Her friend, 13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman, 27, was credited for capturing the snap, which also showed off Kaia’s slicked back, short brown hair. The supermodel looked super fit, and it’s no surprise, as she’s been seen out and about working on her fitness regimen.

On Oct. 24, Kaia was seen out in New York City, with Danny in tow, doing some fairly rigorous leg workouts on the sidewalk of the city. Kaia, who sported a white sports bra, grey leggings and matching white trainers, was all smiles throughout her exercises. The duo used what appeared to be resistant bands for their leg workout during the bright, sunny autumn day. But so much of Kaia’s amazing looks aren’t just from her intense workout sessions.

Kaia is practically the spitting image of her mother, iconic model Cindy Crawford, 53. The mother-daughter duo were actually spotted together at the A Sense Of Home charity gala in Beverly Hills on Friday, Nov. 1 and looked more like sisters! The pair were dressed in all black ensembles, with Kaia fashioning a white blazer while her mother donned a black leather jacket. Of course, Kaia is so proud to be her mother’s daughter, and gushed to Vogue in an article published on Oct. 14, “As I get older, it happens even more, and it’s not just a visual thing: It’s everything from our mannerisms to our voices.”

As Kaia gets older, she is looking more and more like her famous mother, while also molding her own style and career path. Whether she’s walking the runways of Milan or relaxing poolside, Kaia always looks great and fans cannot wait to see more!