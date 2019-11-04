BTS’ Jungkook Gets Major Support From Fans After Admitting To Being At Fault In Car Accident

BTS member Jungkook was involved in a car accident on Nov. 2 and he admitted that he had violated the country’s traffic act. Fans began sending Jungkook love and support after the scary situation.

Jungkook, 22, was questioned by police after reportedly hitting a taxi in the Hannam district of Seoul on Nov. 2. No one was seriously injured but Big Hit Entertainment did release a statement regarding the incident. “Both the victim and Jungkook did not sustain any major injuries,” Big Hit Entertainment’s statement read, according to BBC. “The scene of the accident was resolved and police questioning was completed according to the due process, and an amicable settlement was made with the victim afterwards. We once again apologize to the victim, and we also express apologies for causing concern to fans.”

Jungkook admitted that he was at fault in the accident. Once the news about the accident was released, fans immediately started sending love to the BTS member. The hashtag “#JungkookWeLoveYou” began trending worldwide. “This literally made my day, I hope he sees this and feels better, we’ll always love him no matter what,” one fan wrote. Another tweet read, “Keep smiling…your smile gives me energy! Your are forever in my heart and my thoughts!”

The day after the accident occurred, BTS walked away with awards at the 2019 MTV EMAs for Best Live and Biggest Fans. The K-pop band is set to perform at Jingle Ball in Los Angeles on Dec. 6. They recently finished up their world tour in Oct. 2019.

#JungkookWeLoveYou this literally made my day, i hope he sees this and feels better, we'll always love him no matter what. pic.twitter.com/9vCYdP5khY — szlxi (@szlxi) November 4, 2019

BTS also recently released a new version of their hit “Make It Right” on Oct. 18. This time, they teamed up with Lauv. The initial version of the song was released in April 2019 and was part of their Map of the Soul: Persona album.