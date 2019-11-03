MTV EMA 2019 Red Carpet: Niall Horan, Becky G & More Stars Stun While Arriving At EMAs

The 2019 Europe Music Awards are here, and there was tons of star power in attendance! See celebs like Niall Horan, Becky G, Halsey and more arriving to the show here.

The stars were not messing around on the MTV Europe Music Awards red carpet this year! The 2019 event took place on Nov. 2 in Seville, Spain, and some of the biggest names in music were on-hand to attend the star-studded show. Halsey was one of the first celebrities to show up to the event, and she looked super fierce in her dress, which featured a pink floral design and multiple different patterns. The skirt featured a long train on one side, while the other showed major leg, and Halsey looked amazing as always.

Meanwhile, Niall Horan, who will be performing his new song, “Nice to Meet Ya” at the event, was super handsome in his gray suit on the red carpet. He had his dark hair styled nicely and was all smiles as he posed for photos. Rosalia also looked stunning in her black and white, polka dot outfit, which included a matching crop top and pants set, paired with an oversized blazer in alternate colors.

Another gorgeous look was from Dua Lipa, who rocked a black, long-sleeved dress with leather detailing and hip-high slit. She paired the look with thigh-high booths, so not much skin was showing, but it was still a super sexy ensemble, nonetheless.

This year’s EMAs will be hosted by Becky G, who can be expected to rock a number of ensembles throughout the show, aside from her gorgeous red carpet look. Other performers include NCT 127, Rosalia, Green Day and plenty more. It’s going to be QUITE a night!