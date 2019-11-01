La La Anthony Transforms Into A Lingerie Wearing Maleficent For Halloween — See Sexy Pic

Well, well — La La Anthony absolutely floored photographers and fans with her incredible rendition of the Disney character Maleficent while out in New York City!

La La Anthony, 38, channeled one of the most iconic Disney villains for Halloween, and even gave the character a sexy spin. The reality TV star wowed everyone in her Maleficent costume, based on the character from Sleeping Beauty and the live action Maleficent films. La La hit the streets of New York City on Oct. 31, showing off her amazing look. The costume was super sexy, with black lingerie and lace overlay covering La La’s toned body. She also paired the look with high knee boots. Of course, she carried the sorceresses iconic staff — complete with raven — and wore a pair of horns atop her head! Finally, she outfitted black, feathered wings, with her makeup showing off her cheekbones and a popping red lip.

Fans definitely shouldn’t be surprised, though, that La La looked fierce as a sexy version of the Disney character. Over the summer, the TV personality stepped out to show off her amazing, toned figure while leaving Good Morning America on Aug. 20. La La wore a neon orange top and wide-legged pants by House of CB while promoting the sixth and final season of the show Power. The ensemble featured an orange crop top that showed off her abs and incredible arms. La La also rocked matching bright pants, which accentuated her amazing curves.

Clearly, La La was making her personal health and fitness a priority over the summer. She even showed off the amazing results in an Aug. 19 Instagram post that featured the actress in a tiny bikini at the beach. La La sported the snakeskin two piece and looked so incredible. The nearly strapless top only had two, diagonal spaghetti straps, while the bottoms were just a tad more racy! One section of La La’s bikini bottoms featured about an inch of fabric at her hipline, while on the right side there were just thin small strings reaching around her hip to connect to the front — and there wasn’t much fabric to connect to! But La La totally worked it and looked so confident, too!

La La totally brought it this Halloween, and her body looked absolutely incredible. The TV personality put a hot twist on a Disney villain that made her entire ensemble eye-popping, and showed her dedication to her health and creativity. Fans cannot wait to see what fashion statement she makes next — Halloween or otherwise.