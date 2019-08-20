La La Anthony Rocks Tiny Animal Print Bikini On Bahamas Trip With Kim & Khloe Kardashian

La La Anthony is one hot Bahama mama on her girls trip to the Caribbean with Kim and Khloe Kardashian. She flaunted her amazing curves in the tiniest of snakeskin print bikinis.

Dangerous curves ahead! La La Anthony is in the Bahamas vacationing with besties Kim, 38, and Khloe Kardashian, 35. The three moms had some fun in the sun and La La got to show off her amazing figure in the process. She donned the absolute tiniest of bikinis and from the smile on her face, she knows how great she looks. In an Aug. 19 Instagram pic, she showed off her itty bitty swimwear, which featured a snakeskin print bandeau top with 2 small straps going from the top of the left side over her right shoulder.

The bottoms were even more racy, as one side featured about an inch of fabric at her hipline while on the right side there was just two small strings going around the hip to connect to the front and there wasn’t much fabric to connect to. But with an hourglass figure like La La’s, no wonder she wants to show as much skin of her sexy curves as possible!

This definitely wasn’t swimwear for going in the ocean with, as La La stood next to the shoreline in the sand. She closed her eyes and had a massive smile on her face and seemed to radiate joy. The 39-year-old definitely didn’t plan on getting wet as she had a flawless makeup job consisting of long lashes and nude lipstick. Hey, since La La’s vacationing with the KKW Beauty founder, she’s bound to have access to the best products. She wore her hair pulled back in a tight bun and accessorized with massive hoop earrings in the pic.

La La captioned the photo, “Love yourself from the inside out’ ~Dad.” Awww, her father gives great advice! Her vacation buddies absolutely loved the pic. Khloe commented, “You are so beautiful!!!! I love your smile!! The best mama and kiddos trip!!” while Kim agreed, writing “Best Bahamas Trip!!!!” Pal Gabrielle Union, 46, left “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” in the comments while Tamar Braxton, 42, told La La, “Hot girl life 🔥🔥.” Everyone is right as La La is absolutely radiant in this photo.