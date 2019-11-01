Adele Shows Off Tiny Waist As A Sexy Captain Hook For Halloween Party 

Adele turned up the heat on Halloween in a sultry Captain Hook costume! The singer rocked a red animal-print dress, bold eye makeup and a hook for a hand for a star-studded bash. She posed for photos inside the party, where she showed off her new, dramatic weight loss!

Hello, Adele! The British pop star, 31, hit the town on Halloween and turned heads when she flaunted her new look in a sexy costume. Adele dressed up as a sultry version of the iconic Peter Pan character, Captain Hook for a Halloween bash with her celebrity friends, including Breaking Bad‘s Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren.

Adele showed off her new slimmer figure in the fiery red, curve-hugging costume, which included leather pants and a shiny cheetah-print trench coat. She rocked an oversized floppy hat of the same print, and a collection of gold bangles on each wrist. The hook on her right hand was even bedazzled with silver jewels.

The “Rumour Has It” singer matched her glittery red and black eye makeup perfectly to her costume. She kept a natural lip and her smooth, fair complexion with minimal bronzer and blush. Adele let her voluminous blonde hair down as her curly tresses flowed out of her feathered hat.

OMG quiero ser @Adele tanto ♥️ Regresó más fierce que nunca #Halloween2019 pic.twitter.com/YoMHO50F28 — Gerard Cortez (@SoyGerardCortez) November 1, 2019

(Photo credit: Twitter/Greard Cortez)

Adele partied the night away at the Halloween bash. She was spotted in photos and boomerang clips sipping drinks, making funny faces and sultry poses — some of which are seen above. Aaron Paul’s wife even shared an animated video of the three having a blast in a photo booth at the party.

The blonde beauty’s Halloween festivities came just a week after she attended Drake‘s 33rd birthday party at Goya Studios in Hollywood. Adele put her slimmer figure on display at the rapper’s party in a sexy velvet ensemble.

While the usually private singer has yet to debut her new look on the red carpet, she has opened up about her weight loss journey. In an Instagram post dedicated to Drake on his birthday, she admitted, “I used to cry but now I sweat.” And, that seems to be a spot on statement since the singer has reportedly lost 40 pounds.

Her transformation comes on the heels of her divorce from husband Simon Konecki. The former couple, who shares a 7-year-old son, Angelo, were married for three years. Following the split, Adele was romantically linked to rapper Skepta, whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga.