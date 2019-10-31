Miley Cyrus Transforms Into Her ‘Black Mirror’ Alter Ego Ashley O For Halloween — See VIdeo

She’s on a roll! Miley Cyrus didn’t have to look far for her Halloween costume, as she donned her purple wig and went as her ‘Black Mirror’ alter ego Ashley O And it took a village to put the look together.

Miley Cyrus headed back to the wardrobe department of Netflix’s Black Mirror for her Halloween costume. She stepped back into her character of troubled singer Ashley O from the episode that dropped in early June. The 26-year-old showed a time-lapse video on Oct. 31 of her getting ready and it took a team of five people to help her with her look. She’s initially seen getting seated with several people helping her put her purple bob wig on, while she has on a white tank top, black pleather pants and a large gold Chanel logo necklace.

Then the team of helpers goes to work, putting on thigh-high silver boots over her pants and making sure they’re perfectly fitted. Then came a glittering silver sequin long-sleeved jacket and a makeup artist went to work on her face while the styling team did their part. Miley has a silver baseball cap added with a great big “A” on it just in case it wasn’t 100 percent perfectly clear that she was going as Ashley O. for Halloween. She captioned the video, “Everyone getting into their Ashley O costume tonight! 💟👻💟👻💟👻.” Seriously, the character makes for a great Halloween costume and bonus points if you can belt out “On A Roll.”

It’s not clear if Miley plans to go partying with boyfriend Cody Simpson, but we have an idea who he might be going as. In his Instagram stories he showed a photo of Billy Idol from his 80’s heyday with his platinum blonde spiked hair, heavy eye make up, tight jeans and no shirt. He captioned the story, “Getting ready for tonight” and showed that he was listening to Billy’s 1982 hit “Hot in the City.” Since the 22-year-old looks great shirtless and could easily spike his blonde hair, it seems like a Billy Idol costume could be in the works.

We don’t know where Miley is headed, but there’s plenty of blowout celebrity packed Halloween parties going on across L.A. so we’ll probably find out in the morning which ones she decided to hit up. And if Cody was by her side.