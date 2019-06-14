Justin Bieber Gushes Over Miley Cyrus On Her Sexy New Topless Pic — See Message

Justin Bieber is loving Miley Cyrus’ latest IG pic where she’s in her ‘Black Mirror’ Ashley O character topless in a tub of pink paint. He says he and wife Hailey Baldwin loved the episode.

Miley Cyrus has really embraced the Ashley O character she plays in an episode of Netflix’s Black Mirror that dropped on June 5. She’s been posting tons of Instagram pics in the lilac wig that she wears to portray the troubled pop star, including one on June 13 in which she’s topless in a white tub filled with pink paint barely covering her breasts. Justin Bieber, 25, gave it a great big like, but not because he’s got a straying eye from wife Hailey Baldwin, 22. Instead he commented “Hailey and I loved the episode” to say he was a fan of her Black Mirror.

Miley has so fully embraced Ashley O that she put out a full music video as her for the song “On A Roll” which she’s been promoting on her IG…as Ashley O. The photo Justin commented on was actually a still from the video. When Miley, 26, saw Justin’s response on her post and she wrote back directly at him “@justinbieber JB FT AO?” translation, she was asking for a Justin Bieber featuring Ashley O collaboration and fans loved the idea of a song with her character and the real life Biebs.

“YAASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS PLEASEEEEEEEEE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” one fan begged Justin over Miley”s offer while another wrote “@mileycyrus YAAAAS JB FT AO WE STAN.” One fan commented “@mileycyrus Justin and Ashley O song would be great,” while another wrote “@mileycyrus @justinbieber we need that collab 😍😭.”

So far Justin hasn’t responded back to Miley’s offer for a collab with Ashley O, but that would be epic. Fans are loving Miley’s alter ego, as her “On A Roll” video dropped on June 13 and it already is closing in on 3 million YouTube views. Most of the song is a loose cover of Nine In Nails‘ “Head Like A Hole,” but it’s a whole new sound for Miley and really suits her.