‘BH90210’ Star Ian Ziering & Wife Erin Ludwig Split After 9 Years Of Marriage: ‘We’ve Grown Apart’

Ian Ziering married nurse and blogger Erin Ludwig in 2010 after several months of dating. The couple share two daughters together.

Ian Ziering, 55, is splitting with wife Erin Ludwig, 39. “It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up. With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart,” Ian wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday, Oct. 31. “[Erin] is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids.” Ian and Erin were tied the knot in May 2010 and were married for nine years. They also share two kids together, daughters Mia Loren, 8, and Penna Mae, 6.

Erin, who works as a nurse, has collaborated with Ian for years on the blog At Home With The Zierings as well as running a second called Millennial Mamas. The couple began dating around Labor Day in 2009 shortly after Erin relocated to Los Angeles and married in a romantic Newport Beach ceremony just a few short months later. It has come to my attention that things are being written and said to sensationalize a situation that is simply not sensational,” the Sharknado star continued in his statement.

While Ian and Erin seemingly stay out of the spotlight, both are active on social media but haven’t posted photos of each other since Father’s Day in June. Most recently, they were seen attending a birthday party for Tori Spelling‘s 8-year-old daughter Hattie and Ian does appear to be wearing his wedding band in the photos. “Any quote attributed to me is completely false and solely meant by haters to undermine our intention to continue to get along, protect and raise our daughters, and be examples of successful co-parents. We ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time as we focus on what is important to us, our girls,” he concluded. Interestingly, the storyline for Ian’s character in BH90210 revolved around him splitting from his wife.

Erin also took to Instagram for her own statement, confirming the split was indeed Ian’s decision. “I mean, it is kind of hard to choose an announcing your divorce picture, so i just went with my favorite one of myself?” Erin began, posting a photo of herself at a beach. “After 9 1/2 years of marriage Ian asked for a divorce. After having asked multiple times I knew it was time to give up. Knowing that I am not the person to make him happy makes the situation feel more peaceful. The girls and I are doing great and finding gratitude and love in our new life together and rebuilding. Thank you to everyone who has been reaching out and I am sorry if I do not get a chance to respond right now. I appreciate your love and the sisterhood of women who surrounds me during this time.”