Lindsay Lohan’s Dad Defends Her After She Slams Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson’s Romance

Michael Lohan has his daughter’s back. He spoke with HollywoodLife about how Lindsay took aim at Cody Simpson for his newfound romance with Miley Cyrus after he dated her sister, Ali Lohan. And, he says Lindsay was simply defending her family.

It’s family first for the Lohan clan. — That’s a message from the family patriarch himself, Michael, the father of Lindsay Lohan. After she threw shade at her little sister Ali Lohan‘s ex, Cody Simpson for his new relationship with Miley Cyrus, the proud dad expressed to HollywoodLife that it was inevitable that Lindsay, 33, would stick up for her sister.

“Well there is the thing about Cody Simpson or whatever — c’mon, she is going to defend her sister… always,” Michael, 59, said during an exclusive interview at an event for Victoria’s Voice at Westgate Resort & Casino in Las Vegas this week. “You have to [defend each other], because family is all you have,” he said, explaining, “All you will ever have and no matter how bad it ever gets, your family and your blood will always be there.”

Michael went on to explain that Lindsay, along with himself and the Lohan family, have been hard at work for years trying to make change through humanitarian work. However, he said the drama about their lives is the only thing that grabs headlines.

“Look we have been doing great things for a long time. I have been in this industry making a difference and making a change. Lindsay has been doing so much overseas with humanitarian relief with refugees, but they don’t talk about those things,” he said. “They want to look at a little thing and make it bigger, they want the drama! I mean look at TV shows — if there is no drama they don’t want it.”

Michael later praised Lindsay for being a “wonderful heart” and noted that she’s been wrongfully “demonized” in the public eye through the years. “People should report the triumph over the tragedy… It’s a shame,” he said. “With Lindsay, she’s learned her lesson, but she’d gotten demonized in so many ways,” Michael said, adding, “It was so wrong because she is an amazing human being that really cares!”

Fans who’ve followed Lindsay’s latest move will know that she shaded Cody, 22, in a since deleted Instagram post, which circulated on social media on Monday, October 21.

“When you realize you failed. And you settle for less @codysimpson,” Lindsay allegedly wrote alongside a past photo of the Aussie singer and her sister Ali, 25. “Family is everything you won the masked singer but you lost on your future.”

Cody and Ali were linked in 2018. Lindsay, who serves as a judge on the The Masked Singer: Australia, correctly guessed the “Golden Thing” singer, aka Cody, whose identity was concealed behind a robot mask during the show’s October 21 finale. Before his identity was revealed, Lindsay took a few more shots Cody, and said they had some things to discuss at a later date.

Lindsay later clarified her comments to TMZ, and admitted that she’s happy for Cody and Miley, who seem happier than ever together. Cody and Miley Cyrus, 26, went public with their relationship in early October. The new romance came just a few months after Miley’s husband actor, Liam Hemsworth, 29, filed for divorce in August.