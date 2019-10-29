Celebrity Trainer Erin Oprea Shares Carrie Underwood’s Workout Secrets & Reveals How You Can Join In

Carrie Underwood (and now most of Nashville’s) secret weapon, Erin Oprea, is dishing on the intense workouts she puts her clients through & you can do it, too!

It’s clear when you see Carrie Underwood perform live that she is in incredible shape, and she definitely works hard for it! Nashville-based celebrity trainer Erin Oprea has worked with the “Love Wins” singer for years and helped her bounce back super quickly most recently after giving birth to her son, Jacob Fisher, 9 months. “My approach is making pretty muscles. I love making them through all different variations of simple exercises — simple yet effective exercises. Things don’t have to be fancy to work,” Erin explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “Take it to the basics. Make it burn.”

Erin revealed that with her array of clients, including Carrie, Kacey Musgraves, Jana Kramer and more, she does a “mix of cardio, weights, body weight training, all the above.” Most recently, the trainer has partnered with Strong by Zumba to deliver a new and highly-effective routine to her clients. “Strong by Zumba is more of a high intensity body weight workout and I love body weight training. All the workouts I do are body weight training. I like high intensity, I like high energy. I love making fitness fun. I love good music to it. I feel like it was a perfect collab,” she said, adding “I like things that you stay in for a little bit longer of a time and it creates good burns. I like to bring that good burn, not just heart rate. I like the mixture of both.”

Erin continued to reveal that she always tells her clients, especially the women, “Don’t be scared of weights.” “Weights aren’t just dumbbells. You know, your body is weight. It’s body weight training. Don’t be scared of weight training. Weights make pretty muscles!” she explained. “The more muscles you have, the more calories you burn at rest. It’s like a win-win.” Listen up, ladies!

You can join in on all the fun with Erin Oprea’s collab with Strong by Zumba, as she has recorded short, 7-minute workout videos that you can do on the go! “Everyone can do it,” she promised. Be sure to go on YouTube to watch the Legs+Glutes instructional video and the Core instructional video from Strong by Zumba.