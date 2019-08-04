Carrie Underwood Shows Off Toned Legs In Leather Shorts For Epic CMA Fest Performances

CMA Fest wouldn’t be complete without an appearance from the one and only Carrie Underwood! She looked incredible while performing some of her big hits at the show.

Carrie Underwood kicked off the CMA Fest TV special like only she can! The singer performed her newest single, “Southbound,” to start the show, which aired Aug. 4 on ABC. The song is the perfect summertime jam, and Carrie rocked out and sounded amazing as she belted out the fast paced lyrics. Of course, she looked beyond amazing, too. CMA Fest was filmed just four and a half months after Carrie gave birth to her second child, but she’s been working hard to get her post-baby body in shape, and it’s definitely paid off!

The mom of two wore black leather shorts which showed off her famously toned legs. She paired them with a black top that featured gold studded detail and fringe sleeves, along with a matching belt. She also wore a gold necklace and pulled her hair back into a tight ponytail, with bangs hanging down to frame her face. Going along with the bedazzled look, Carrie added tons of glitter to her hair, as well, and she looked incredible. Later in the night, Carrie will return to the stage with Joan Jett to sing a medley of the rocker’s hits!

Although we only get to see “Southbound” and the Joan Jett medley during the CMA Fest special, Carrie also performed “Last Name,” “Church Bells,” “Blown Away,” “Love Wins” and “Before He Cheats” when the actual music festival took place. CMA Fest went down from June 6-9 in Nashville, and featured some of the biggest stars in country music!

Other artists who will perform during the CMA Fest TV special, which is hosted by Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini, include Tim McGraw, Luke Combs, Lil Nas X, Miranda Lambert and PLENTY more!