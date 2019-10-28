Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Looks Sexy In Tight Yellow Outfit For ‘Kill Bill’ Halloween Costume  

Uma Thurman would be proud! Elizabeth Hurley dressed as the iconic character for a Halloween bash over the weekend and nailed it. She showed off her amazing figure in a skintight, plunging jumpsuit in new photos.

Elizabeth Hurley went blonde for her early Halloween festivities over the weekend, and we’re obsessed with her new look! The actress, 54, dressed as The Bride (played by Uma Thurman) from the 2003 Quentin Tarantino-directed film, Kill Bill Vol. 1. and its 2004 sequel. She shared photos from an early Halloween bash to Instagram on Sunday, October 27.

The swimsuit designer traded in her sultry two-piece’s for a cleavage-baring yellow bodysuit with a black center zip. She channeled to channel Thurman’s badass Bride/Beatrix Kiddo character in a blonde wig over her brunette locks. Elizabeth completed her look with a fake silver sword she carried, as seen in her action-packed party photos.

Liz oozed with confidence her Kill Bill costume. If you have yet to see the famous film, The Bride is a former assassin who wakes from a coma four years after her jealous ex-lover Bill (played by David Carradine) attempts to murder her on her wedding day. In a fatal revenge plot, The Bride seeks out to get even with every person who contributed to her trauma.

(Photo credit: Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram)

Despite divulging her Halloween costume a few days before the spooky holiday, Elizabeth did not disclose where she celebrated. While there were a slew of star-studded bashes that went down over the weekend — including George Clooney and Randy Gerber‘s annual Casamigos party in Beverly Hills — it’s unclear where Liz showed off her fit physique as Kill Bill.

Hollywood’s hottest stars will be all over social media this week, showing off their multiple Halloween looks, some of which will be joint costumes, family costumes and even full-fledged group family costumes. Kim Kardashian has already given fans some clues about her whopping four looks this year.

“I was up until 1:30am shooting one look! I have one w kids, one w Kanye [West] and one solo. I have a 4th look but not sure if I will do it this year. Need to decide,” she tweeted at a fan who asked for hints about her 2019 costume(s) on Monday, Oct. 28.

