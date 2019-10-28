World Series Fans Baffled Donald Trump Didn’t Bring His Son, Barron, 13, to Game 5

Donald Trump made Game 5 of the World Series literally anything but a family affair when he left his teen son Barron Trump, and his 10 grandkids at home. Lindsey Graham and Matt Gaetz made the cut, though!

Unless he was watching at home, Barron Trump was the only MLB fan in Washington, DC to not see President Donald Trump get booed at Game 5 of the World Series. That’s because his father didn’t bring his 13-year-old along to sit in the presidential box and watch the Washington Nationals face off against the Houston Astros. The First Son was noticeably absent during the game, but mom Melania Trump and a hoard of Trump’s Republican colleagues cheered on the Nats from their primo seats. Which Trump yes men (and women) made the cut before Barron? Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and David Perdue (R-GA), and Representatives Mac Thornberry (R-TX), Kevin Brady (R-TX), Kay Granger (R-TX), Steve Scalise (R-LA), Mark Meadows (R-NC), John Ratcliffe (R-TX), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Liz Cheney (R-WY), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Twitter flooded with comments — and jokes — from baffled World Series viewers who couldn’t believe that Trump wouldn’t bring his youngest child, never mind any of his older siblings, along to one of the biggest sporting events of the year. The president also has 10 grandchildren, all ages 12 and under, who weren’t there, either. “Wait, some of you actually think Barron Trump wishes he was at a baseball game with Liz Cheney and Lindsey Graham rather than at home playing Fortnite and eating Cheetos?” one World Series viewer tweeted. “It’s been 15 hours since @realDonaldTrump tweeted anything. He must really be shook from getting booed at the game last night. I still can’t believe he didn’t take Barron Trump to the game though,” another tweeted.

One person tweeted out the classic, endlessly memed photo of the president seemingly yelling at a child mowing the White House lawn, captioned, “HEY BARRON, IM GOING TO THE GAME WITH MY FRIENDS. I DONT WANT YOU AROUND. YOU ARE BARRON RIGHT?” Others mused that Barron was probably relishing in the time away from dear old dad, with one Trump critic writing, “Not bringing your kid to a World Series game seems like a dick move for a dad to make. Unless your name is Barron Trump, then you appreciate the alone time at home,” another tweeting, “Barron Trump is probably on Google trying to figure out how to turn the audio of the boos into a clip he can set as the ringtone for his dad’s calls.” Same, to be honest. “If my dad was President and he didn’t take me to a World Series game I’d vote for [Elizabeth] Warren the next time.”

May took umbrage with the fact that Gaetz was invited in the first place. The Congressman recently made news by violating Congressional rules on October 23 by storming a closed-door impeachment testimony with a group of Republicans without clearance. They brought electronic devices into the room, another serious violation, and Gaetz tweeted from the (again, closed-door) room. He quickly tweeted that it was actually staff tweeting from outside the doors. They also disrupted the hearing by ordering pizza and Chick-fil-A for themselves and reporters, none of whom touched the food. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a frequent target of Trump’s, suspended proceedings.

Gaetz took a selfie from his seat at the World Series, which he probably regrets now. “Imagine being Barron Trump and your dad taking his favorite suck up adopted boy to the World Series instead of you,” one person responded on Twitter. “Imagine how bad sh*t must be for them that they’ve starting inviting you to things,” a separate user wrote. Ouch.