Watch
Hollywood Life

Donald Trump Gets Roasted On Twitter After He Seems To Forget Barron Is His Son — Watch

US President Donald Trump, Barron Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, return from their summer vacation to their New Jersey home and golf resort in Bedminster NJ. The Presidents son, Barron now towers over his father US President Donald Trump returns to the White House, Washington DC, USA - 18 Aug 2019
US President Donald J. Trump (C) with First Lady Melania Trump (R) and their son Barron Trump (L) departs the White House en route to Florida on Marine One in Washington, DC, USA, 01 February 2019. President Trump and First Lady depart the White House, Washington, USA - 01 Feb 2019
President Donald Trump crosses the South Lawn with First Lady Melania Trump and his son, Barron Trump, after returning to the White House from a Thanksgiving weekend vacation US President Donald Trump and family return home, Washington DC, USA - 25 Nov 2018
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron Trump walk up the steps of Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., . The Trumps spent the week at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach Trump, West Palm Beach, USA - 25 Nov 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.

After Donald Trump referred to Barron as just wife Melania’s son during a press conference on Sept. 11, Twitter tore him apart.

The Trump Administration caused an uproar on social media when they unveiled plans to ban flavored E-cigarettes on Sept. 11, but that’s not the only thing people can’t stop talking about. During a press conference about the proposed vaping ban, President Donald Trump, 73, referred to his son, Barron, 13, in a very unusual way. “Vaping has become a very big business, as I understand it,” Trump said. “Like, a giant business  in a very short period of time. But we can’t allow people to get sick and we can’t have our youth be affected. And I’m hearing it — and that’s how the first lady got involved. She’s got a son…”

When the video clip started making the rounds on Twitter, social media users couldn’t help but rip the President apart for his rambling comments and how he seemingly forgot that Barron is also his son. If I was Barron, this hint that Trump wasn’t my real dad would be the best news of my life,” one user wrote. Another added, “So basically Trump is banning vaping cause Barron got caught with one, huh? Someone get that kid to break into the Secret Service armory. We may get gun control.”

United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar elaborated on the President’s decision to ban vaping, saying, “No child should ever use a vaping or e-cigarette product. It is that simple. These products should not be available in establishments where children can easily get them. It is dangerous for a child to use a nicotine delivery device. They should not be using them. And we are taking steps today to get rid of the attractiveness of these products for kids.”