After Donald Trump referred to Barron as just wife Melania’s son during a press conference on Sept. 11, Twitter tore him apart.

The Trump Administration caused an uproar on social media when they unveiled plans to ban flavored E-cigarettes on Sept. 11, but that’s not the only thing people can’t stop talking about. During a press conference about the proposed vaping ban, President Donald Trump, 73, referred to his son, Barron, 13, in a very unusual way. “Vaping has become a very big business, as I understand it,” Trump said. “Like, a giant business in a very short period of time. But we can’t allow people to get sick and we can’t have our youth be affected. And I’m hearing it — and that’s how the first lady got involved. She’s got a son…”

When the video clip started making the rounds on Twitter, social media users couldn’t help but rip the President apart for his rambling comments and how he seemingly forgot that Barron is also his son. “If I was Barron, this hint that Trump wasn’t my real dad would be the best news of my life,” one user wrote. Another added, “So basically Trump is banning vaping cause Barron got caught with one, huh? Someone get that kid to break into the Secret Service armory. We may get gun control.”

Darth Vader got his arms and legs chopped off, got melted by lava, suffered from chronic emphysema, and he still remembered he was Luke’s father. Donald Trump has one failed presidency, and he has no idea who Barron is. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) September 11, 2019

Donald Trump’s day so far: – “She’s got a son”

– Doesn’t appear to know that Barron is his kid

– Brings up his Taliban meeting idea while speaking about 9/11 at Pentagon

– Senile crazy f****** traitor

– Impeachment is coming

– Trump is going to prison

– It’s still only 5:50pm — Amici Journal (@amici09) September 11, 2019

United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar elaborated on the President’s decision to ban vaping, saying, “No child should ever use a vaping or e-cigarette product. It is that simple. These products should not be available in establishments where children can easily get them. It is dangerous for a child to use a nicotine delivery device. They should not be using them. And we are taking steps today to get rid of the attractiveness of these products for kids.”