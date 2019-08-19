Barron Trump, 13, Towers Over Donald & Melania While Arriving In DC After 2 Week Vacation

Barron Trump looked taller than ever when pictured with his parents arriving at the White House, to the point where he made them look short. The First Son is only 13 years old.

Barron Trump is growing like a weed! The youngest son of President Donald Trump, whom he shares with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, is now towering over his parents. And, Barron is only 13 years old. It’s kind of crazy how fast he’s grown, and how tall he is now, considering his parents’ heights. The president stands at 6′3″, and Melania, a former fashion model, is 5′11″. In a pic of the first family exiting Marine One at the White House, which you can see below, she’s also wearing sky-high, floral Christian Louboutin stilettos. Barron’s just wearing a pair of Nikes.

The family of three, as well as Barron’s grandparents on his mother’s side, Amalija and Viktor Knavs, arrived at the White House on Sunday, August 18 after spending 10 days at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. That brings the president to 223 days of his 940 days in office at one of the 17 Trump-owned golf clubs, but we digress. Seeing Melania next to her son on the South Lawn of the White House may put to rest the rumors that she has a body double. The conspiracy theory started gaining traction again in March 2019, when she looked inches shorter than Barron while wearing sneakers, rather than her signature heels.

We may all think Barron shot up in height because the first son is rarely photographed. The entire family headed to England in June 2019 for a state visit with Queen Elizabeth II, except the teen. And shortly afterward, he was absent when his siblings — Ivanka, Donald, Eric, and Tiffany Trump — supported their dad at a reelection campaign rally in Orlando, Florida.

At the rate that he’s growing, the next time we see Barron in one of his rare public appearances he’ll be nearing seven feet!