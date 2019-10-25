Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint, 3, Proposes To Her After She Shows Him Her $1.3M Diamond Engagement Ring

Kim Kardashian taught son Saint how his daddy Kanye West proposed to her, using the 15 carat diamond ring he gave her. Saint sweetly recreated the engagement moment for ‘KUWTK.’

Kim Kardashian has now been proposed to by two West men. Husband Kanye West, 42, popped the question on Oct. 21, 2013 when he rented out the San Fransisco Giants’ baseball field Oracle Park. Now her son Saint, 3, has asked Kim to marry him in an adorable moment on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. While planning her wedding vows renewal with Yeezy, Kim walked Saint though how his daddy proposed to mommy and used the 15 carat, $1.3 million Lorraine Schwartz designed diamond ring to make it super real.

“Can I tell you something cool?” Kim asks Saint. “Daddy and me when we got engaged daddy gave me this ring.” The sparkler is shining bright on her hand as she’s helping put Saint’s shoes on. “What happened when he gave it to you?” her son wonders. “What happened when he gave me the ring? We were actually on a baseball field in San Francisco and daddy got on his knee and he was playing all this music and he said ‘Will you marry me’ and I said ‘Yes daddy.’ And so he puts the ring on my finger and that’s what happens when you get engaged. And that means you want to marry someone.”

“So if you want to marry someone you do this. Give me your hand and you’re like ‘Will you marry me?’ Will you try it with me?” she asks Saint, handing him the gargantuan diamond ring. Her son does exactly as his mama asks, and she responds with a big “Yes” as he puts the ring on her finger.

Kim got the surprise of her life when Kanye flew her up to San Francisco for the big proposal. He hired a 50-piece orchestra to perform as he popped the question to Kim and presented her with the gorgeous sparkler. Her family and friends hid in the dugouts and came out to help her celebrate once the engagement went down. The couple went on tie the knot on May 24, 2014, at Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy.