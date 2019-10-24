Romeo Beckham, 17, Recreates Dad David’s Iconic Braided Hairstyle — See Pics

Just after his famous parents David and Victoria Beckham celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, 17-year-old Romeo Beckham channeled one of his dad’s most famous hairstyles from the time: his braids!

It’s nearly 2020, but Romeo Beckham is feeling major noughties vibes. The 17-year-old model threw it back to 2003 when he debuted a braided hairstyle that perfectly mirrored his famous father David Beckham‘s once-infamous hairdo. Romeo was out and about in Los Angeles on October 23 with his mother, Victoria Beckham, and younger brother, 14-year-old Cruz Beckham when he was first spotted with the retro hairstyle. As the trio shopped for jewelry, it was hard not to see how much he looked like dear old dad.

Romeo’s take on the braids is an updated version of his dad’s classic. David made headlines in 2003, back when Romeo was just one year old, when he was spotted heading to a training camp in England after signing with Real Madrid. Instead of his usual, tousled long hair, he was ready to train while rocking tight cornrows and sideburns. It was… quite the look, and divided a lot of fans. It was clear that marrying a fashionista like the artist formerly known as Posh Spice had influenced his personal style. Fast forward to the present day, and Romeo paid homage to David by wearing his hair in twisted braids, tied up in the back in a small ponytail.

This isn’t the first time that Romeo has channeled David’s style. The model was spotted in June wearing a small pair of diamond hoop earrings and a chunky chain necklace — two David favorites — while attending the Capital FM Summertime Ball in June. During a night out at London Fashion Week with his rumored girlfriend, model Mia “Mimi” Moocher, Romeo rocked a loose, chambray shirt, striped pants, and white sneakers, which could have well been from David’s closet!

Romeo’s aware of how much he and his dad look alike. He posted a poll to his Instagram story asking his followers “who wore it better,” complete with pics of himself and his dad. The results are in: the fans think he’s the winner!