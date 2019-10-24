See Pic
Larsa Pippen, 45, Slays In Sexy, Fringe Mini Dress At Drake’s 33rd Birthday Party — Pic

Larsa Pippen is known for stealing attention at every event she goes to. And she managed to do that once again when she was seen leaving the ‘Best I Ever Had’ rapper’s birthday party in a very revealing ensemble!

All eyes on me! Larsa Pippen, 45, left little to the imagination when she was spotted heading out of Drake‘s 33rd birthday party in Los Angeles on October 23. The former Real Housewives of Miami star dazzled in a tiny black dress that left room for a ton of cleavage. She paired the eye-catching look with a sleek glove on her right arm, sparkling heels and jewelry that adorned her neck and wrists. She exited the bash alone with no arm candy in sight.

Showing off her body is nothing new for the mother-of-four. Larsa’s gorgeous curves were on display in a pair of leather shorts and sexy boots during a fun night out at Catch Restaurant in West Hollywood on October 18. She also wore a bright red shorts unitard and clear heels from Kanye West‘s brand while going to dinner in Beverly Hills on July 10.

Larsa was far from the only celebrity to attend Drake’s birthday bash. Other notable names there included French Montana, 34, Kylie Jenner, 22, and his former love interest Rihanna, 31, who reunited with him 1.5 years after saying that they didn’t have a friendship anymore in a May 2018 piece with Vogue. “But we’re not enemies either,” she added during the interview. “It is what it is.”

Drake isn’t the only celeb that Larsa has celebrated their special day with recently. She posted a heartwarming Instagram dedication to her BFF Kim Kardashian for her 39th birthday on October 21, saying “Happy bday boo bear!! I love you so much, we’ve been through everything together. You’re my bestie for life. The best is yet to come.”

The new Jordyn Woods? Larsa has had to deal with a flood of rumors surrounding her allegedly getting intimate with several KarJenner exes since she filed for divorce from estranged husband Scottie Pippen, 54, in November 2018. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was accused of getting flirty with Kim’s ex-hubby Kris Humphries, 34, at Coachella in April and with Kendall Jenner‘s ex Ben Simmons, 23, in August, both of which she denied.

 