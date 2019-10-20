Larsa Pippen, 45, Reveals Her Gorgeous Curves In Leather Shorts & Sexy Boots On Night Out

Larsa Pippen looked incredible when she stepped out in an outfit that helped to accentuate her amazing figure during an outing at Catch restaurant in West Hollywood, CA on Oct. 18.

Larsa Pippen, 45, was a gorgeous sight to see on Oct. 18 when she turned heads in a memorable and sexy ensemble! The former Real Housewives of Miami star was spotted walking outside while leaving Catch restaurant in West Hollywood, CA in a black and silver zebra striped blazer over a black top, black leather short shorts, and matching black leather over-the-knee boots and it certainly hugged her curves in all the right ways! The beauty also donned a silver necklace and kept her long light wavy locks down with the look, as she gave off a confident and happy vibe.

Larsa is no stranger to dressing fashionable like in her latest outing and she makes quite the impression every time she shows off something new. On July 10, she wore a bright red shorts unitard and clear heels from Kanye West‘s brand while going to dinner in Beverly Hills, CA. She went for curly locks that time and looked just as beautiful as on her recent outing.

Larsa’s style and glow may have to do with the fact that she’s a recently single lady who has been spotted out and about with male friends. The best friend of Kim Kardashian, 38, filed for divorce from husband Scottie Pippen, 54, in Nov. 2018 and a recent rumor claimed she had been moving on with Kendall Jenner‘s ex Ben Simmons, 23, after the two were both seen at hot spot The Highlight Room in Los Angeles on Aug. 19. Larsa denied the rumor, however, and insisted they were just in the same place at the same time. “I never even saw him left alone left with him,” she wrote in an Instagram story shortly after the outing. “He dated my bffs sister and I would never.”

Although Larsa doesn’t seem to have another love in her life yet, with a look like hers, we’re sure she’ll have no trouble finding one in the future!