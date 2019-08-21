Larsa Pippen Responds To Rumors She’s Hooking Up With Kendall Jenner’s Ex Ben Simmons

Larsa Pippen, AKA Kim Kardashian’s BFF, told her own side of the story after a report claimed that she and Ben Simmons were spotted ‘leaving a Hollywood party’ together.

Larsa Pippen, 45, filed for divorce from Chicago Bulls alum Scottie Pippen, 53, in Nov. 2018, but she’s not looking for new love within the KarJenners’ pool of exes. Kim Kardashian’s ride or die denied that she and Kendall Jenner’s most recent ex, Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons, 23, were engaged in any funny business after a report claimed the two were seen “getting up close and personal” in Los Angeles hot spot The Highlight Room, and then left “within minutes of each other” on Aug. 19, per Total Pro Sports (the original report from MTO News has been deleted). Larsa, who’s also a close friend of the KarJenner family, cleared the record a day after her trip to the nightclub.

“I never even saw him left alone left with him,” Larsa wrote on her Instagram Story over a screengrab of the hookup report. The former Real Housewives of Miami star then cited her loyalty to both Kim and Kendall, adding, “He dated my bffs sister and I would never.” Larsa and Ben were also at the club to celebrate the 21st birthday of SKAM Artist founder Sujit Kundu, not scope for future baes!

Like Larsa, Ben is reportedly a free agent (and we’re not talking about on the basketball court). News broke that he and Kendall reportedly split in May 2019, after being linked together for nearly a year. They even joined Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson on that iconic couple’s vacation to Mexico in Aug. 2018.

It’s no surprise that Larsa didn’t leave any room for doubt, considering how critical she has been of an ex-BFF to the KarJenner clan over similar hookup rumors: Jordyn Woods, 21. Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend claimed that Khloe’s ex, Tristan, kissed her on the lips as she left his house party on Feb. 17. But Larsa went so far as to suggest that there were “other situations where [Jordyn and Tristan] were in the same room together” that left Larsa with a “weird feeling,” which she admitted on the June 24 episode of Hollywood Unlocked [UNCENSORED] Podcast.