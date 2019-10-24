Jenna Dewan Disses Beyoncé & Admits She’s Terrified The ‘Beyhive’ Will Come After Her

Yikes! Jenna Dewan may need to go private on social media for a while after she slammed the ‘Drunk in Love’ singer on a popular late night talk show.

Jenna Dewan, 38, dissed Beyoncé, 38, on something that both women are universally known for… dancing! The mother-of-one appeared on Watch What Happens Live on October 23 alongside Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons, 50, when she went in on the Grammy winner’s moves. Host Andy Cohen, 50, asked Jenna what her number one pet peeve is when it comes to seeing pop star’s dance. She then got up in her oversized black and white spotted dress and demonstrated what irks her the most as the answer to his question.

She didn’t like when they would walk in a straight line as opposed to walking through their feet. Jenna at this point did not name the mother-of-three until Andy decided to plug her some more by asking, “and you think who is most guilty of that?” Awkward! The World of Dance host appeared nervous for a second before saying, “Don’t y’all kill me, but back in the day Beyoncé did that.” The audience gasped after she uttered her shady words.

Hang tight, ‘Beyhive’! Jenna redeemed herself moments later and said “But now she walks, like, perfectly through her heels.” She was still stressed out about being so honest. “The whole world is about to come for me!” she exclaimed before pleading with the ‘Beyhive’ for forgiveness. Jenna also revealed that she and the “Irreplaceable” singer have never worked together but she still worships her.

Jenna had a lot more to talk about on WWHL outside of dancing… like being pregnant! The mother-to-be, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee, 43, was questioned by a caller over if she’s having a girl after she posted a photo on Instagram with a pink bow on her stomach. “I’m keeping this secret for myself,” she responded while adding “But that was not a gender reveal.”

The Step Up star has been busy promoting her wellness book, Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance. She went into detail about many aspects of her life including the end of her marriage to Channing Tatum, 39, and his surprisingly quick relationship with Jessie J, 31.