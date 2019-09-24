Jenna Dewan Shows Off The 1st Pic Of Her Baby Bump After Announcing Pregnancy

Jenna Dewan took to Instagram on Sept. 24 to debut her adorable baby bump in a cute photo with her six-year-old daughter Everly, just hours after confirming she is pregnant with her boyfriend Steve Kazee’s baby.

Jenna Dewan, 38, is getting ready to become a mother-of-two and she couldn’t help but show off her growing baby bump in a memorable photo on Sept. 24! The brunette beauty, who is pregnant with her boyfriend Steve Kazee‘s baby, shared the snapshot on Instagram and in it, she can be seen snuggling on a bed with her daughter Everly, 6, who she shares with ex Channing Tatum, 39, and her cute little bump can be seen under her white tee. In her emotional caption for the pic, Jenna wrote about her feelings on becoming a mother for the second time.

“Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me 💕@stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together…! Thank you guys for all the love!!” it read.

Just hours before she posted her latest pic, Jenna announced her pregnancy to People. “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family,” she told the outlet. Jenna and Steve were first spotted publicly together in Oct. 2018 so they’ve had a romance for about a year. Just six months before their relationship began, Jenna and Channing announced their separation in Apr. 2018 after getting married in 2009. Jenna went on to officially file for divorce six months later in Oct.

We look forward to seeing more cute pics of Jenna’s baby bump! We’re so thrilled for her and Steve and little Everly who will soon be a big sister!