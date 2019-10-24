Bella Hadid is sizzling in a new selfie she shared to Instagram on October 23. The model showed off her sultry swimwear — a tiny, black ruffled bikini top that barely covered her chest — and a cool hairstyle with braids!

Bella Hadid is still in summer mode and we’re not complaining! The supermodel, 23, shared a sexy selfie to Instagram on Wednesday night that she seemingly snapped under a white tent with trees in the background. Bella almost bared her whole chest in a black ruffled string bikini top, which she can be seen adjusting in the photo.

The runway sported a top knot in her hair, with the rest of her brunette, wavy locks down on her shoulders. Her hair appeared wet as she rocked two front braids. As for her makeup, Bella donned brown smokey eyes and a subtle deep pink lip.

Halsey commented on the sultry photo and wrote, “Okkkkkden” while other fans gushed over the model in the comments. From flame emojis, to compliments about her glam, hair and bikini team, Bella’s followers favored the new selfie. “I stan a goddess,” one fan wrote. “My favorite photo of you,” another added.

(Photo credit: Instagram/Bella Hadid)

While Bella did not tag a location on her caption-less selfie, the model did reveal that she had jetted off to Sardinia for a photo shoot on Tuesday, October 22. Therefore, the photo could’ve been snapped a few days earlier than when she posted it.

Bella recently celebrated her 23rd birthday with mom Yolanda Hadid, sisterGigi and their brother, Anwar‘s girlfriend, singer Dua Lipa. The group had a low-key lunch in New York City on October 9.