Dean Unglert Reveals Why His Relationship With Caelynn Works, Even Though They’re Very Different

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ lovebirds Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes live such different lives outside of reality television, but that can be a good thing, as he EXCLUSIVELY dished details on how their relationship works in real life.

Dean Unglert, 28, is greatly aware of how much of a mismatch his and Caelynn Miller-Keyes’, 24, lifestyles are. “Like she lives in West Hollywood, I live in a van,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Odwalla Zero Sugar Shack pop-up in Beverly Hills on Oct. 22. “I don’t really like going to these types of events or anything like that. And that was my biggest concern, but when I came back we decided to give it a go, and things have been working out pretty well.” He also spoke about how the former Bachelor in Paradise stars let life happen when he’s in LA, as they “kind of pick up and go wherever we want to go.”

Their love of travel has gone outside La La Land… with a couple of challenges along the way. “I remember right after the show the first time we went on a trip to Spain and Italy and she recently told me this she was kind of on edge the whole time because we didn’t really know each other that well and we’re traveling internationally together,” he said. “We spent like 10 or 12 days in Europe together, you know, and we had only known each other for a couple of weeks at the time. So she said that she was on edge and also thought that I wasn’t going to like her. And so it’s like obviously kind of a learning curve to see if you guys a) travel together well and b) are able to just kind of get along, which are really important topics.”

Even their interests in traveling are different. “Like she’s starting to get way more into like hiking and we push each other to like try photography more and like new different things while we travel,” Dean admitted. “So it’s been like a learning curve for both of us, right? Like I can’t necessarily go like rock climb with her and she doesn’t necessarily want to be doing those things. So it’s just one of those things where we have to kind of meet in the middle sometimes.”

The hunky reality star also spoke on how Caelynn is handling his unique lifestyle of living in a van, which has surprisingly come with its own perks. “She actually loves it,” he revealed. “It’s funny, we just went to Scottsdale, Arizona for her friend’s wedding and we like booked an Airbnb for like three nights. And after the first night we were like, you know what, let’s just go sleep out in the van instead of sleeping in the Airbnb because like honestly like it’s that comfortable. It’s pretty nice in there and it’s like super romantic. You have like the pixie light thing on the ceiling and it’s like super close quarters and very intimate. So she’s adjusting really well. She enjoys it. And it’s funny because sometimes I’m like, yeah, like let’s get a hotel or like let’s book a room. And she’s like, no, lets just stay in the van, which I never would have expected, but I’m grateful that she’s so on board with that”