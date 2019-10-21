Lamar Odom Grabs Girlfriend Sabrina Parr’s Butt In Sexy New Pic From Date Night

Lamar Odom grabbed girlfriend Sabrina Parr’s booty at a fancy gala in Cleveland on Sunday, October 20, and she appeared to like it!

Lamar Odom, 39, and Sabrina Parr, 32, attended The Industry Award Show 2019, an event that honors the hard work of beauty industry professionals, at The Agora Theater & Ballroom on Oct. 20. She dazzled in a sparkly dark green floor-length dress while her beau sported a multi-colored jacket, white top, black pants and shoes for the gathering. “Nothing ever melted in the shade!!!….” she captioned the set of Instagram snaps that also included a variety of hashtags like #lovewins, #wegoodoverhere, #asseenincleveland and #lovewins.

The first photo that Sabrina shared featured her and Lamar posing sweetly for the camera. She grabbed his elbow with one hand while holding her hip with the other. Things took a dramatic shift for the OMG in the second one where the former NBA pro grabbed his girlfriend’s booty while people in the background minded their business. Fans loved what they saw, regardless of their cheeky behavior, with one writing “You two are EVERYTHING!” in the comments section.

Lamar and Sabrina first went social media official in August 2019. “What we have is much more than they can see…” he wrote as a caption to an Instagram photo of her sitting on his lap. They have since been spotted getting cozy at multiple locations and have shared many romantic memories on social media… including one where he sucked on her toes!

The former Dancing with the Stars competitor is so serious about his relationship with Sabrina that he wants to start a family with her! “I think I want more babies,” he said earlier this month. “Twin boys, then I’m out of the game.” He added “I think so” when asked if his girlfriend is in line with his thinking. Lamar already has two kids with his ex-wife Liza Morales: Destiny, 21, and Lamar Jr., 17.

Someone who isn’t on Lamar’s baby train is Wendy Williams, 55. The talk show host blasted him on her daytime talk show on Thursday, October 17, by bringing up his past demons as it relates to his new daddy ideas. “I don’t know, I just think it’d be better if he just cleaned up his old life,” she said. “I want him to be happy. If he’s going to start a new life with no drugs and get off the Hollywood scene… Everyone deserves their happiness, but a new family, is that kind of dismissive of the old family? Does that mean Destiny and Lamar Jr. got the worst of him and so they have to just deal with that?”