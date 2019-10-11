Lamar Odom, 39, Wants More Kids With GF Sabrina Parr, 32: ‘Twin Boys, Then I’m Out Of The Game’

Lamar and Sabrina seem totally in love and made their relationship Instagram official in August. The former NBA pro is already dad to Destiny, 21, and Lamar Jr., 17 with ex-wife Liza.

Lamar Odom, 39, wants to expand his family! The former LA Laker is already a dad to two kids with his ex-wife Liza Morales: Destiny, 21, and Lamar Jr., 17, while his 32-year-old girlfriend Sabrina Parr also has two kids. “I think I want more babies,” the season 28 Dancing with the Stars cast member told Us Weekly on Tuesday, Oct. 8. “Twin boys, then I’m out of the game,” he also added, getting rather specific. When prompted about whether or not Sabrina is on the sage page, he added, “I think so.” Lamar previously had a third son with ex Liza, Jayden, who sadly passed away in 2006 at only six months old.

Lamar made his relationship ‘Instagram official’ with Sabrina, who is a life coach and personal trainer, in August. The adorable duo were first spotted in public kissing at LAX on Aug. 15 as they were about to jet out of town for a romantic getaway. “What we have is much more than they can see… @getuptoparr ❤⭐️🏆” Lamar gushed on Instagram Aug. 2. “I never thought I’d feel this way again… love you queen ❤️✊🏿” he captioned another photo only a week later. While the relationship is still fresh, Lamar seems absolutely head over heels, affectionately calling her “babydoll” and saying she’s “so beautiful and perfect.” At one point, Lamar referred to Sabrina as “natural” seemingly shading his ex-wife of seven years, Khloe Kardashian.

Much like his short-lived reality show with Khloe & Lamar, the basketball player has confirmed he’s shooting a reality show with Sabrina. “Me and my girl, we have a new show. Sabrina & Lamar. Sabrina Parr is the star,” he told paparazzi, before later clarifying that is not the actual name of their yet-to-be-released docu-series. Based on their various social media posts, the show will likely show the two hitting the gym together, as well as family time with their kids.

Lamar was sadly eliminated from DWTS earlier this week. “It just so happened that the first time they see me dance, I get eliminated, but it’s all good. It was a humbling experience for me and my family members, I would say. But being humbled is important in life. It keeps you grounded,” he also shared with the magazine.