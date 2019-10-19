Beyoncé & Jay-Z Make Faces & Goof Around As She Rocks Stunning Body Hugging Gown & Long Curls In New Pics

Beyonce took to Instagram on Oct. 18 to share a slideshow of two new funny pics that show her looking stunning in a red dress while standing with husband Jay-Z and making silly faces for the camera.

Beyonce, 38, and hubby Jay-Z, 49, may be royalty when it comes to the music industry, but they still know how to have fun! The good-looking couple could be seen showing off their lighthearted sides in two new photos Bey posted to her Instagram page on Oct. 18. The gorgeous singer is wearing a long-sleeved sparkly red dress and dangling earrings in the snapshots as she shows off long curly hair, and her rapper love, who is standing beside her, is wearing a black blazer over a white T-shirt and black pants. She is making a fish face in both pics and in one, she is even playfully crossing her eyes as Jay smiles and looks to the side while they hold onto each other. There was no caption for the post, but with the mega response it received, there really wasn’t one needed! Check out the pics of Bey and Jay HERE!

“Y’all look good,” one comment read while others left several heart-eyed and heart emojis. Others commented on the couple’s humor. “You all are so silly!” one fan wrote while others posted laughing emojis.

When Beyonce and Jay-Z aren’t posing for eye-catching pics together, they’re sometimes caught in candids while out on vacations and playing with their three children, Blue Ivy, 7, and twins Rumi and Sir, 2. In Aug., the adorable family was seen having a great time at a beach in the Hamptons during a getaway. The doting parents were helping their tots keep cool from the sun with umbrellas and they looked like they were having the time of their lives as they held the precious bundles of joy close.

Whether Bey and Jay are making a public appearance for their highly successful careers, or taking the time to share memorable moments with their kids, they always know how to impress!