Hailey Baldwin’s Hair Makeover: Shows Off Curly Locks While Leaving Salon — See Before & After Pics

Hailey Bieber went full glam at the hair salon, rocking voluminous curls and longer locks on her way out the door. The before and after pics of her with her typical shorter and straight hair are amazing.

New hair — we care! Hailey Bieber, 21, was spotted leaving a salon in the dead of night on October 15, rocking a brand new hairdo totally different from her typical style. After a visit to The Nine Zero One salon in West Hollywood, the model stepped out sporting big, romantic curls in what appeared to be a lighter hue than her regular blonde. Hailey generally keeps her hair up in a messy bun (or chic chignon if it’s her wedding day), so it’s hard to tell what length her hair currently is. But, judging from photos taken recently, her curls are longer than usual. The Nine Zero One does say on their site that they offer hair extensions, so maybe she treated herself to some. See before and after pics from Hailey’s hair makeover below!

Though her hair was pure glamour, Hailey dressed down for the salon visit. Don’t get it wrong; she wasn’t looking schlubby in sweats. Instead, she rocked a black Reformation bodysuit underneath a pair of black satin wide-legged pants from MM6 Maison Margiela. She completed her outfit by rocking a her favorite pair of white Nike Force 1 sneakers, and draping a black Louis Vuitton belt bag over her waist. She, of course, had her $500,000 diamond Tiffany engagement ring from husband Justin Bieber on her left hand. It’s really hard to ignore that massive rock.

Hailey just celebrated her official wedding to Justin in South Carolina at the end of September, right after their first anniversary. The whole affair, held at a swanky resort on the water, was all kinds of magical. Their family and friends, like Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and Jaden Smith, partied in their honor after the religious ceremony — and a group viewing of The Notebook, for some reason.

A source close to Hailey told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY right before the nuptials that the model was so excited to become Mrs. Bieber (again). “Hailey is so happy right now she’s pinching herself,” the insider said. “She’s getting her dream wedding with the man of her dreams; it doesn’t get better than this.”