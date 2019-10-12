Hailey Baldwin Wore Running Shoes To Dance In Her Vera Wang Wedding Gown — See Pic

Hailey Baldwin looked like she was having the time of her life in a newly released photo that proves she changed from shoes to sneakers during the reception at her wedding to Justin Bieber on Sept. 30.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, mixed style and comfort on her wedding day and she looked beautiful! In a happy photo from her wedding reception on Sept. 30, which was posted to Instagram by wardrobe stylist Maeve Reilly on Oct. 11, the new Mrs. Justin Bieber was all smiles as she wore white sneakers with her custom-made Vera Wang wedding gown on the dance floor during the reception. The blonde beauty has her head thrown back as she laughs in the glorious snapshot, and her 25-year-old hubby Justin appears to be dancing beside her in his tux.

“The happiest bride I ever did see 😍 Thank you @verawanggang for @haileybieber custom dress she danced the night away in. And yes duh- sneakers,” Maeve captioned the stunning photo.

Hailey’s known for often including sneakers in her everyday looks so it’s not too surprising to know her wedding day was no exception. Although she started off the festivities in flattering white strappy heels, she looked just as good in the sneakers, which allowed her to dance the night away in a more comfortable manner.

Hailey’s latest sneaker-baring photo is just one of many photos from her and Justin’s wedding that have been going up on social media lately. The lovebirds, who were legally married at a New York City courthouse in Sept. 2018, shared their happiness with family and friends a year later in a celebration at a lovely location in South Carolina and it looked nothing short of spectacular. From cozy photo booths in which the couple showed off kisses and wedding rings, to celebrity guests, including Kendall Jenner, 23, the night was one to remember.