‘Botched’ is back for season 6 and HL is EXCLUSIVELY debuting a new promo featuring the one and only Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow. They look a little bit different in this promo — and that’s an understatement!

E!’s hit reality series Botched returns for its highly-anticipated six season on Nov. 4 at 10 p.m. ET. In our EXCLUSIVE season 6 promo, Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow are looking a little different. Dr. Dubrow shows off extremely plumped up lips and elf ears, while Dr. Nassif is rocking massive new breasts. Now, these transformations aren’t real but the cases featured this season are. The real patients are back in November.

This season, the doctors take on their most shocking plastic surgery catastrophes yet and help transform the lives of hopeless patients. The cases include a woman who grows pubic hair from her cheek due to an unfortunate skin graft, a patient with an endlessly flipping butt implant, and a woman who is “double stacked” with four breast implants. The doctors also encounter “bologna” areolas, a “pelican neck,” and a “Pinocchio” nose, as well as unconventional patient requests like a UK man who wants to look like Jimin from BTS and a transgender woman who is hoping to morph into a real-life Bratz doll. No matter the case, the doctors always bring their incomparable expertise.

During the season 6 premiere, Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassif meet with reality star and former patient Tiffany “New York” Pollard. Tiffany returns to the doctors in search of answers after experiencing symptoms of BII (Breast Implant Illness), a condition in which breast implants can cause patients to become seriously ill. With Gia Gotham, Dr. Dubrow faces a breast augmentation he has never seen before. Gia is a cosplay vixen whose nightlife has led her to body modification including a split, snake-like tongue, and dangerously large breasts. Formerly rejected patient Jonathan Fung returns in need of Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassif’s help after proceeding with multiple lip filler injections against their previous advice.

Ahead of the new season, there will be a Botched special highlighting the most outrageous patients over the course of the series. The special will air Oct. 28 at 10 p.m. on E!