Dr. Paul Nassif Married: ‘Botched’ Star Celebrates Marriage To Brittany Pattakos In Greek Reception

They do! ‘Botched’ star Dr. Paul Nassif has tied the knot with Brittany Pattakos after proposing to the ‘love of my life’ in June of 2019. The pair married in LA but celebrated their reception in Greece!

Dr. Paul Nassif is a married man again! The 57-year-old plastic surgeon who is one half of the doctor team on E!’s Botched wed medical assistant and Coolsculpting specialist Brittany Pattakos, 28, in a ceremony at their LA home on Sept. 28. But the big celebration came in the form of a romantic destination reception in Greece on Oct. 6. Both Paul and Brittany shared photos to their Instagram accounts on Oct. 7, where they were seen in their wedding formal wear, posing on the iconic white buildings of Santorini with the ocean behind them. “I married my best friend…meet the new Mrs. Brittany Nassif! 💜 @brittanypattakos,” Paul captioned his series of photos. He wore a grey suit with a pink tie and Brittany donned a figure hugging lace gown with a plunging neckline and tiny shoulder straps. You can see the pics here.

“Paul and I are incredibly grateful to have family and friends from around the world join us in the blessing of our marriage here in Santorini, Greece. We are equally as thankful for the family we had at our official wedding ceremony in Los Angeles on September 28th, 2019,” Brittany told E! News.

The pair began dating in the summer of 2018, with Brittany first making an appearance on his Instagram account in July of that year. Things got serious fast as she ended up in Paul’s family photo for his 2018 holiday card next to his sons Gavin, 16, Christian, 13, and Colin, 13, who he shares with ex-wife Adrienne Maloof. Brittany actually met her future stepsons and Adrienne immediately, as their first date was at Paul’s ex-mother-in-law’s wedding. Brittany explained to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “So I met everybody, his ex-wife [Adrienne], his kids. He was like, ‘Let’s see how you handle it!’

Paul publicly professed his love for Brittany on her birthday in January of 2019. He took her on a trip to Dubai and next to an Instagram photo of them posing lovingly on sand dunes he wrote, “A very special happy birthday to my best friend and the love of my life! ❤️❤️ May we spend another 100 together! 🍾🍾I love you @brittanypattakos.”

The couple got engaged on June 1, 2019 and Paul pulled out all the stops. The couple cruised around Newport Harbor in a small boat and when they got to a bridge he had a banner hanging from it that had his photo on it and read, “Brittany will you marry me.” He then got down on one knee and proposed. Of course she said yes then it was back to his mansion to celebrate (which they were able to pull up to by boat as he has his own dock). “This weekend I found out I get to spend the rest of my life with my soulmate,” he later tweeted.