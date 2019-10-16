Kendall Jenner’s Ex A$AP Rocky Admits He’s ‘Addicted’ To Sex In Wild Interview

Did Kendall Jenner know about this? A$AP Rocky admits that he’s addicted to sex and that he’s been ‘horny’ ever since he was in junior high!

“I was always a sex addict,” A$AP Rocky admitted in a bombshell interview with DJ Angie Martinez on her show, Untold Stories of Hip Hop. In a preview of the talk, obtained by TMZ, Kendall Jenner’s ex said that his obsession with sex started around “junior high” and that he was a “horny” kid. “I’ve been a sex addict for some time. These are things that people stay away from and don’t like to admit. I can’t be embarrassed about it. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I don’t do nothing that I’m not proud of speaking of. “

Earlier in the interview, the Power 105.1 DJ asked A$AP if he was capable of a monogamous relationship. “Yes. Of course,” Rocky said. “I’m not going to fabricate. You win some, you lose some. If I won, I’mma tell you I won. If I lost, I’mma tell you I lost. That’s life. You feel me?” A$AP Rocky also admitted that he was a “horny” kid and that even before he had gone through puberty, he “literally was horny.”

This is not the first time that A$AP has revealed the intimate details about his sex life. He told Esquire UK that he had an orgy on the roof of his junior high school. “My first orgy was when I was in seventh grade. Thirteen years old. Yeah, I was at Booker T Washington [High School] in New York City,” he said in 2018. “The first time was in this apartment building. We took the elevator to the roof, and everybody put their coats on the ground. There were like five girls and ten guys, and we all just took turns.”

“Yeah, man, lot of orgies,” he told Esquire UK. “I’ve photographed and documented many of them. The women that I’m around are into that free-spirited shit like me. Usually, guys are insecure with working, successful women, they can’t handle it when it’s on the other foot, you know? So they get with a guy like me — they know I don’t want to break their hearts or nothing.”

So, did Kendall and A$AP get involved in any of these wild parties? The two were romantically linked for about a year, after they were spotted spending time together in July 2016. They were seen getting cozy at the 2017 Met Gala, but it was over by the end of the summer. Kendall moved on to Blake Griffin in August 2017, in what would be another short-lived romance.

This interview would probably be the wildest thing A$AP did all year if not for the fact that he nearly wound up in a Swedish jail. Expect him to talk more about that when he speaks with Angie on Untold Stories Of Hip Hop. The episode airs on Thursday, October 17, at 10:00 on WeTV. Check local listings for details.