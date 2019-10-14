Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley Realize Their Relationship Is Too Volatile to Be Saved After His Arrest

After their latest fight and his arrest, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley are calling it quits. And they mean it this time, we’ve learned exclusively.

After years of boomeranging, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley have realized that their relationship is over, and for good. Ronnie and Jen only want what’s best for their 18-month-old daughter, Ariana, and following their brutal fight on October 4, and they believe that means staying apart. “It’s just not working. In the past, they’ve both felt they could work it out, but now their tunes have changed,” a source close to Jersey Shore production told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The fight between them was really, really bad and they both are very unhappy with how things turned out. But, they’ve realized the relationship is too volatile and Ariana can’t be around that. They’re taking a lot of space from each other right now while they figure things out, and are trying to keep their baby girl at the forefront.”

Ronnie and Jen have a storied history of breaking up and making up, but their latest fight was by far their most harrowing. Ronnie was arrested at their Airbnb in Los Angeles after an “altercation” with Jen, according to the LAPD, who responded to the scene at 2:40am for a “battery call.” The police had to tase the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star when he reportedly resisted arrest. Police were called after the couple got into an argument that turned physical, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that Ronnie allegedly “punched and slapped” Jen, then chased her out of the house with a knife. Video from the altercation shows Ronnie being wheeled away from the residence by police and placed in the cop car. The MTV star made bail and was released later that day. Jen was later spotted covered in bruises on her thigh and shoulder, while at Starbucks with their daughter.

“Ron and Jen are done for good,” the insider reiterated. “Ariana has been mostly with Jen in Vegas and [Jen and Ronnie] both figuring things out. Ron just bought a house in LA so has been spending most of his time here. His Jersey Shore co-stars have been checking in on him daily. Most of them haven’t felt the best about Jen from the start, so they’re hoping they finally realize it’s time to move on.”