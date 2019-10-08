Jen Harley Pictured With Bruises She Reportedly Claims Were Caused By Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Days after Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested for an alleged altercation between himself and Jen Harley, Jen was spotted with massive bruises on her thigh and shoulder. Jen allegedly claims he inflicted them.

Jen Harley was spotted at a Los Angeles Starbucks with her daughter, Ariana, on October 7, sporting huge bruises on her right shoulder and right thigh. The injuries come just three days after her on/off boyfriend, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, was arrested for an alleged altercation between them at their Airbnb. Jen is reportedly claiming that the injuries were inflicted by Ronnie, according to sources who spoke to TMZ. She also claimed, according to outlet’s sources, that Ronnie “dragged her” across the driveway at their Airbnb. Scroll down to see the photos of Jen’s injuries, courtesy of TMZ.

A source close to Ronnie who also spoke to the outlet disputes Jen’s allegations, however. The source says Ronnie is claiming that Jen injured her shoulder by falling off a fence while the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star took 18-month-old Ariana from her arms. He also reportedly claims that Jen “threw herself to the ground and was clinging to Ronnie has he tried to get back into the house with the baby, and that’s when she suffered the leg injury,” according to TMZ. HollywoodLife reached out to Ronnie’s rep and Jen for comment on this story, but did not hear back.

Ronnie was arrested in the early hours of October 4 after police responded to the Airbnb for a “battery call,” the LAPD confirmed to HollywoodLife. The department revealed in their statement that, “Suspect and victim were involved in some type of altercation. Officers had to use a Taser to take the suspect into custody. There was no further incident. The suspect was arrested and is currently in the process of being booked. There was a child at the scene, unharmed.” Ronnie is now out on bail.

A video obtained by Fox 11 LA showed a shirtless Ronnie handcuffed to a chair, being wheeled away from police. TMZ reported that the couple had gotten into an argument that allegedly turned physical; Ronnie allegedly “punched and slapped” Jen, and chased her out of the house with a knife while she ran away and screamed for help. He was allegedly carrying their daughter during the incident. When police arrived on the scene, Ronnie reportedly locked himself inside the house with Ariana, according to TMZ. Police allegedly broke down the door, and when he resisted arrest, they tased him.

Ronnie was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Jen following his arrest. The emergency protective order, however, expires on October 11. Jen has until then to file a temporary restraining order, Los Angeles family lawyer David Pisarra explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. The restraining order would be good for 21 days.