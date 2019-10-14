‘The Bachelorette’s Mike Johnson Asks Keke Palmer Out After Romance With Demi Lovato: Watch

Demi who? Mike Johnson showed fans how smooth he is by asking Keke Palmer on a date during his appearance on ‘Strahan, Sara and Keke’ on Oct. 14.

Bachelor Nation favorite, Mike Johnson, 31, looks like he’s moving on from his romance with Demi Lovato, 27, and on to actress Keke Palmer, 26! The reality star appeared on Strahan, Sara, and Keke on Oct. 14, where he casually asked the Hustlers actress if she would go out with him! “I made a mistake. I don’t like dating in the public,” Mike began, referring to his recent romance with Demi. “But, if I were to ask you on a date….” Mike trailed off there, but the audience began to cheer and Keke’s eyes widened. Michael Strahan and Sara Haines literally turned the other cheek as Keke yelled, “What’s the next question?”

Sara and Michael totally got in on the fun after that. “He lost me when he asked you out on a date,” Michael jokingly told Keke. “What’d you say? Yes or no?” But then, Michael got serious with the former Bachelorette star. “I’m going to tell you something, all right,” Michael started. “Demi’s my girl and I love this one here, too,” he said, pointing to Keke. “Now you mess up, I’m coming for you and you don’t want that.” Despite the threat, Michael did say one cute thing to the would-be couple: “I will say, y’all look real good sitting there!” And they really did! But Keke settled the conversation, saying, “Ladies, I’m at work! I’m at work, guys!”

Keke is the latest A-lister Mike has set his sights on after a few dates with “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress, Demi. Mike connected with Demi following his stint on Hannah Brown‘s, 25, season of The Bachelorette. The pair were super flirty over social media before finally meeting up for a few low-key dates. They even braved a screening of It: Chapter Two together. The duo seemed to be going pretty steady, and Mike opened up to Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on the Almost Famous podcast on Sept. 29 about the romance. “She’s definitely the aggressor, you know, I find it incredibly sexy,” Mike gushed about his then-flame. “I love that like, ‘come at me. You want me, come at me.’ I want you, I’m [going to] come at you. I’m coming at her as well.”

Still, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, the two made a point to take things slow in the relationship. “She’s [Demi] still getting to know him but so far she likes him and gets a good vibe from him,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on Oct. 2. “Dating isn’t her focus right now but she’s enjoying herself.” It’s unclear if Mike and Demi have called it quits for good, or if they’re just open to seeing other people. Only time will tell who will get Mike’s rose!