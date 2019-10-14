Cardi B Rocks White Bikini While Showing Off Sexy Dance Moves During 27th Birthday Vacation

Cardi B’s money moves were on full display in yet another hot video documenting her wild trip to Turks & Caicos. The ‘Money’ rapper turned 27 on Oct. 11 and she’s been turning up ever since.

Cardi B has been blessing fans with plenty of content from her birthday trip to Turks & Caicos. In the latest video –shared on her sister Hennessy Carolina‘s Instagram account — Cardi can be seen dancing around a kitchen table covered with bottles of liquor, juice and cut limes. In the short clip Cardi proves she can do more than just twerk, expertly whining her hips to “So Mi Like It” by dancehall artist Spice. The rapper’s rock hard abs are on full display as she rolls her curvy hips wearing nothing but a white Louis Vuitton bikini.

Cardi’s sister Hennessy can be seen behind her in the video, whining along to the music and sipping Don Julio 1942 tequila straight from the bottle. “We LITTTTTTTTTTT,” Hennessy captioned the video. Towards the end of the video, Cardi gets Offset‘s attention and he appears to be caught off guard by her antics, causing fans to question his reaction in the comment section. One fan wrote: “Offset looked at her like girl calm that sh** down, gave her that IKE look.” Another fan was all for it and wrote: “I love how offset looked at CARDI like wassup baby but not surprised cuz she just been herself”.

While Offset’s reaction may leave some room for interpretation, there’s plenty of previous video evidence that proves he’s a huge fan of his wife’s money moves. On Oct. 13 she was spotted twerking on the beach to Saweetie‘s viral hit “My Type” as Offset looked on in awe. Cardi also posted a clip revealing her bikini clad behind to her own Instagram on Oct. 13. In the video, captioned “Ride the D–k,” she can be seen flipping the bird as she raps along to Offset and Quality Control‘s jam “What Is It” and shows off her thigh tattoos.

Cardi’s birthday celebrations have been next level this year. Prior to leaving for her Caribbean vacation Offset gifted her with a gigantic Titanic diamond ring to make the milestone. “TITANIC DIAMOND 💍 💎 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY QUEEN U DESERVE EVERYTHING THAT COME YOUR WAY I LOVE YOU AND OUR FAMILY TOGETHER ♥️,” Offset captioned a video of the ring. Cardi’s go-to jeweler NYC’s Pristine Jewelers designed the gargantuan ring and provided matching diamond encrusted gold chains and an anklet for the rapper and her adorable 1-year-old daughter Kulture.