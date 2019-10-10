News
Hollywood Life

Wendy Williams Disagrees With Rihanna That JLo’s A ‘Sell-Out’ For Taking On SB Halftime Gig

Wendy Williams, Rihanna & Jennifer Lopez
Shutterstock
Rihanna Fenty Beauty by Rihanna One Year Anniversary Celebration, New York, USA - 14 Sep 2018
Rihanna seen at Manko restaurant in Paris for a Fenty launch party Pictured: Rihanna Ref: SPL5118610 270919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
*EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY - Rihanna looks sexy in an all black leather ensemble as she leaves Up & Down early this morning. Rihanna looks great as she makes her way to her ride after the long night out. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rihanna attends the 5th annual Diamond Ball benefit gala at Cipriani Wall Street, in New York 2019 Diamond Ball Benefit Gala, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 35 Photos.
Entertainment Editor

Wendy Williams isn’t on board with Rihanna’s admission that she turned down the Super Bowl halftime show because it would’ve labeled her as a ‘sell-out’. Wendy  doesn’t think Jennifer Lopez or any artist who takes on the gig is a sell-out.

You can’t convince Wendy Williams to go against Jennifer Lopez. The talk show host, who’s been a longtime advocate of JLo, backed the singer on her October 10 show, after Rihanna‘s recent comments about why she turned down Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. In an interview published on October 9, Rihanna stated to Vogue that she turned down last year’s gig, because it would have made her a “sell-out” and an “enabler” after she’s been a supporter of Colin Kaepernick. The former quarterback has not played in the NFL since 2016 after his decision to kneel during the national anthem before games propelled a social justice movement in the league.

Wendy caught wind of the RiRi’s remarks and disagreed with her saying, “I don’t think so,” about if performing at the Super Bowl labels artists as sell-outs. “I think she has the right to feel the way she does,” Wendy added, noting that Rihanna’s successes outside of music allow her to turn down high profile gigs.

“She has enough money to feel that way… She makes good stuff outside of making music… I understand what she was saying,” Wendy said. However, “I don’t think this is a sell-out for people who perform at halftime.”

Rihanna’s confirmation that she “absolutely” turned down last year’s Super Bowl halftime show made waves on Wednesday.

She further explained her decision in the interview: “I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people,” she said. “I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.” Maroon 5 went on to headline last year’s Super Bowl halftime show in Atlanta, along with Big Boi and Travis Scott.

Jennifer and Shakira will co-headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami in February 2020. They will be the first artists to perform during the event since the league entered into a partnership with Roc Nation to lead its endeavors in music and entertainment.