Jenelle Evans Shoots Down Rumors That She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 4: It’s Just ‘Straight Carbs’

‘Teen Mom 2’ alum Jenelle Evans is setting the record straight after rumors swirled that she’s expecting a fourth child with her husband David Eason.

Jenelle Evans, 27, is so not about speculation concerning her personal life. The Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter on Oct. 8, squashing rumors that she’s expecting her fourth child. “You look like you’ve got a baby bump lol carbs or nah?” a follower named Kassie Rogers asked Jenelle. “Straight carbs. But I’ll start working out soon. Eventually lmao.” This isn’t even the first time Jenelle had to shut down pregnancy rumors! Over Labor Day weekend, Jenelle, her husband David Eason, 31, and her three sweet kids, Jace, 10, Kaiser, 5, and Ensley, 2, attended a wedding, where the young mom shared a number of photos to Instagram. When fans started commenting on the pics with congratulatory messages on her latest pregnancy, Jenelle added to her original caption: “Not pregnant, just fat.”

The reality star doesn’t seem to have had a moment to consider adding to her family, though. Earlier this year, she underwent a tumultuous custody battle over her children. Jenelle and David are parents to two-year-old Ensley, while Jenelle shares Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith and her ten-year-old son, Jace, with Andrew Lewis. David also has a daughter, Maryssa, whom he shares with ex Whitney Johnson, as well as a five-year-old son, Kaden, with ex Olivia Leedham. Jenelle and David temporarily lost custody of their children after David shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, on May 1 when the French bulldog bit Ensley. Eventually, they did regain custody in July, but the road to get there definitely had its hardships.

“Sometimes, like I said, I have bad dreams of [Child Protective Services] coming, knocking on my door and saying, ‘Give me your kids,’ just for no reason,” she revealed EXCLUSIVELY on the HollywoodLife podcast. “I’ve been trying to my best to just be the best mom I can.” The couple went to parenting classes together, while David attended anger management classes. On top of that, they spent weeks in court as they worked to regain custody. Despite the struggles, though, Jenelle really feels like she’s a better parent. “I definitely did [learn from parenting and anger management classes]. I think the co-parenting one we did together as a private session for three hours, and the counselor we worked with works with a lot of different families, and having to deal with court a lot,” Janelle shared.

Straight Carbs 😂🤷🏻‍♀️ but I’ll start working out soon… eventually lmao https://t.co/FHWYRwB7cd — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) October 8, 2019

Jenelle was let go from Teen Mom 2 after the incident with Nugget, and she does not appear on the show’s current season. However, she recently revealed that her contract with the series is still “open,” so there’s a chance she could return in the future. For now, she has plenty to keep her busy with her family — just no new additions any time soon