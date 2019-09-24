‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Teases Possible Return After S9 Firing: My ‘Contract Is Open’

Jenelle Evans’ return to reality TV may not be out of the question! But, will the small screen be part of her new ‘low key’ life? She tells HollywoodLife that she’s still in talks with MTV despite being removed from the ‘Teen Mom 2’ cast following the controversial death of her dog, Nugget.

Teen Mom 2 fans still have unanswered questions about Jenelle Evans‘ departure from the show. Fans of the reality star, 27, will know that MTV removed Jenelle from Teen Mom 2 last season (8), following the shooting death of her French bulldog, Nugget. Jenelle’s husband, David Eason later confessed to killing the dog, which led to Jenelle losing temporary custody of her children. While reports claimed Jenelle was fired from MTV’s Teen Mom 2 entirely, her rep told HollywoodLife at the time that she was only removed from the show for its ninth and current season — not fired.

Now, with Teen Mom 2 in its 9th season, which premiered on September 10, she’s setting the record straight about her future with the show in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife. “My mom [Barbara Evans] actually asked MTV what’s going on. She’s like a talent mom,” Jenelle said on the HollywoodLife Podcast [listen here], while promoting her new brow kit with JE Cosmetics. “She tries to text my producer everyday like, ‘Hey, what’s going on? What’s going on?'”

Jenelle went on to explain that after Barbara saw the trailer for Teen Mom 2‘s current season, she texted the producer once again to ask about her daughter’s future with the show. “They said, ‘We’re not using Jenelle just for this season,'” Jenelle recalled. MTV ended up hiring 22-year-old beauty school graduate, Jade Cline to replace Jenelle for season 9. Jade made her reality TV debut on Young and Pregnant in 2018.

When Jenelle spoke to Barbara after the text exchange, her mother said, “I contacted our old producer and asked, and he said you guys just have an open contract right now, and that no doors have been closed.”

While Jenelle’s unsure as to what MTV’s plans are, she’s continuing to put her best foot forward. “I just know that I’m trying to remain low key, stay humble,” she said, explaining, “The kids are back in school,and we literally have a busy schedule every single day, bringing them to and from school.”

As she continues to run her JE Cosmetics business, among other new work ventures, Jenelle is “just trying to stay out of trouble and lay low.” Nonetheless, she still keeps tabs on her work in LA. “I have a big support system up here and they’re helping me a lot tremendously,” she added of her team in LA. “While I’m at home [in North Carolina] being a mom, they’re up here working behind the scenes, and we’re getting it all done.”

MTV has not announced any plans for Jenelle’s return, but, she’s waiting on word from the network. While answering fan questions on her Instagram Story on Friday, September 20, Jenelle was asked about her plans after her stint with MTV ended.