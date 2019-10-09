Gwen Stefani, 50, Reveals How She Works Out With Blake Shelton & Dishes On Their ‘Simple’ Life

How does Gwen Stefani, at 50, look like she’s still in her 20s? She reveals her workout regimen while also sharing how her bae, Blake Shelton, helps her stay in shape.

“I have no magic thing that I do to stay fit,” Gwen Stefani said to SHAPE while discussing how she works out “her way.” The 50-year-old singer revealed that she maintains her ageless frame through “simple,” clean leaving with her sweetheart, Blake Shelton, 43. “I eat really clean, do my shows, and work out. I always feel better when I’m in a routine even though I sometimes hate it. I play tennis, badly, with Blake. Then we go to the gym. I like to do squats and lunges and light weights. I don’t go crazy like I used to. I do just enough to make my body feel good.”

Blake isn’t always the best workout buddy, as Gwen revealed to SHAPE that she had a box of chocolates on her nightstand, a gift from the country music star. “He’s a feeder. He’ll go, ‘Here, I bought you some candy,’ “ said Gwen. She also reflected on how the two of them found love in 2015 after their respective marriages – she and Gavin Rossdale, he and Miranda Lambert – fell apart. “I feel as if I spent the last four years healing—you know, trying to build my life again. Having a best friend like Blake to help me do that has been one of the greatest gifts.”

“I’m an unusual product of an ordinary California family,” Gwen told SHAPE. “My parents met in high school, my mom never worked, and we went to church on Sundays. Now I get to travel the world. And spending time in the middle of America [on Blake’s ranch]—that’s something I didn’t expect. The way we live at the ranch is really simple. There are watermelons that Blake planted and all my wild flowers. It’s a nice contrast to L.A., although I do keep 20 chickens in the backyard here at home too.”

Gwen turned 50 on Oct. 3, and her boyfriend wished her a happy birthday by saying he loves her so much,” it’s actually stupid…and possibly illegal in the state of California.” Of course, this wasn’t the only thing Blake was going to do for Gwen’s big day. “He is going to do the flower thing, he is really going to check all the boxes,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “So he is gearing to have things be regular with some grand gestures sprinkled throughout. But one of those sprinkles will not be an engagement ring, so don’t expect that yet.” As SHAPE noted, the two have “reached domestic bliss without putting a ring on it.” At least, not yet.