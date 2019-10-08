Alex Martini: 5 Things To Know About Bella Thorne’s New Girlfriend 

Bella Thorne has a new girlfriend! The actress revealed that she’s in a new relationship with Alex Martini, who she says is ‘very cute.’ The new couple cozied up in bed together in PDA photos Bella shared on October 7. Here’s everything we know about Alex!

Bella Thorne and Alex Martini are officially a couple! The actress, 22, confirmed the news in a post on Instagram, October 7, which included two topless photos of the pair in bed together. Bella gushed over how “cute” her new girlfriend is, and admitted that Alex is the “first girl I have dated that’s camera shy”. Not much else is known about Alex, who didn’t show her face in the photos Bella shared online. — But, here’s what we do know!

1. Alex Martini works in Hollywood. — She works behind the scenes in television and film production, according to her official IMDB page. Alex has traveled the world working on various TV and movie sets shows such as the shows, Arrested Development, Dirty John, GLOW, Project Runway: Thread and The OA. As for movies, she’s worked on Bright, Kong: Skull Island, Grease Live!, Booksmart, and Stuber. Alex even work as a set production assistant on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2014. She’s worked within/as miscellaneous crews, camera and electrical departments, and second unit director or assistant director.

2. She has a little sister. — Alex shared a collage of photos with her little sister Kylan James, in celebration of her 11th birthday. The two appear to be very close, as seen in the family photos, along with Alex’s sweet birthday tribute.

3. Alex has a lot of tattoos. — As of September 2019, she’s been getting tattooed for 12 years, she revealed in a post on Instagram. The post featured a photo of her back, which is nearly completely covered in ink.

4. She’s a cat mom. — Alex’s Instagram avatar is a cartoon photo of her and her female cat. She often shares photos and videos of her cat on Instagram.

(Photo credit: Instagram/Alex Martini)

5. Bella Thorne’s boyfriend approves of Alex. — Benjamin Mascolo, the 26-year-old Italian pop star who Bella’s been dating since April 2017, put his stamp of approval on the new relationship. “You girls are cute,” he commented under the bedroom photos Bella shared with Alex. Benjamin added a black heart emoji to his message. Alex previously identified as being lesbian on Instagram, but has never opened up about polyamorous relationships. Bella’s ex, YouTube star Tana Mongeau is even a fan of the new relationship. “Yes martini!” she wrote in the comments of the photos.