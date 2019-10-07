Bella Thorne Wears Nothing At All In Sexy Pic With Her New GF & Her BF Approves

Bella Thorne shared some eye-catching pics of herself cuddling topless in bed with her new girlfriend Alex Martini on Oct. 7 and she couldn’t help but gush over her new love in a sweet caption.

Bella Thorne, 21, has a new lady in her life and she wants everyone to know it! The actress took to Instagram on Oct. 7 to share two new photos that show her enjoying a sexy and romantic cuddle session with new love interest Alex Martini as the two laid in bed. The Midnight Sun star appeared topless in the pics and showed off her behind in black underwear as she smiled and held Alex, whose face was hidden underneath hers. “She’s very cute ✨💫 first girl I have dated that’s camera shy 😂” Bella captioned the pics.

The snapshots got the attention of many of Bella’s followers, including her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo, who she’s in an open relationship with. “♥️ You girls are cute,” he commented on the post. Bella didn’t hesitate to respond with “see you soon baby”. Her ex Tana Mongeau, 21, who is now married to YouTube star Jake Paul, 22, also surprisingly commented on the pics. “yes martini!” her comment read.

Bella and Tana have had an on-again, off-again friendship since their split in Feb. and Bella started dating Benjamin around Apr. just after her split from Mod Sun. Although Bella has never confirmed how long she’s been dating Alex, she started commenting on her social media posts in Sept. so their romance seems to be fairly recent. In her comments, she called one of Alex’s pics “sexy” and admitted she “loved” another. The couple was all spotted holding hands during an outing at an airport on Oct. 6.

It’s great to see Bella looking happy and in love! The young starlet has been open about her personal life with her fans for a long time so this time was no exception, but it’s still wonderful to see her enjoying memorable moments with her new lady love!